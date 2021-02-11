“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said during the remotely conducted Super Bowl media day. “I would definitely consider that. Again, it’s a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is, you never know kind of when that moment is, just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. And, again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate, like I said, over the years.… You take different hits. You, over the course of the year, deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”