Watt said he met with members of the McNair family that owns the team and asked for his release, which was granted by the Texans in which both sides termed a mutual parting. Watt thanked the team and expressed his affection for Texans fans.

“You guys booed me on draft night,” Watt said. “But every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you’re my family. Since that day, I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try and make you proud on and off the field. You guys have given me everything and more, and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I have.”

Watt’s exit comes with the Texans in a period of transition and unrest. The team is coming off a 4-12 season and has hired Nick Caserio as its general manger and David Culley as its coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired from both roles in October. Caserio and Culley have said they don’t plan to accommodate the trade request made by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is said to be upset that the team did not follow through on pledges to consider his input on the offseason overhaul.

The Texans, however, were willing to allow Watt to leave.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love,” Cal McNair, the team’s chairman and chief executive, said in a written statement released by the Texans. “J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history. I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’ For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston.”

The defensive end was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time all-pro choice during 10 seasons with the Texans in which he amassed 101 sacks, including 20.5 in each of the 2012 and 2014 seasons. He was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year in the 2012, ’14 and ’15 seasons. But his production has ebbed in recent years, with a total of nine sacks over the past two seasons after he had 16 in 2018. That was his most recent Pro Bowl season.

“I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “Any team in the league will be better the day you [put] on their jersey!”

Watt was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017 for accomplishments on and off the field. He spearheaded fundraising efforts after Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that it caused devastated Texas and Louisiana in 2017.

