This winter, facing a season when no one knows how many fans will be allowed to attend games or when, some second-rank and a legion of third-tier free agents may sign cheaply or retire. But if you were hot for 60 games, checkbooks came out. And we see, again, why fewer titles are bought in winter than fans believe on the day spring training starts.

Trevor Bauer just signed the biggest contract for a pitcher ever: $40 million for 2021. The Dodgers also owe him $62 million more for ’22 and ’23, but Bauer can opt out after either season if he is so magnificent that he can get a better offer.

Don’t spill your coffee. Don’t spoil L.A. president Stan Kasten’s day by reading him this column. Here are the players whose stats most resemble Bauer at age 30: Ex-Oriole Big Ben McDonald, Julio Teheran, Ken Hill and Ubaldo Jimenez. Would you give any of them $40 million a year?

The Phillies just re-signed all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto for $123 million for five years. Not one person in MLB has said an unkind word, and I’ve written that I’d have grabbed that deal. But the players most similar through age 29 are Jonathan Lucroy and Matt Wieters. Kind of makes you shiver.

The Yankees gave D.J. LeMahieu $90 million. Do they know he most resembles Placido Polanco?

The most expensive player of this offseason, George Springer, who got $150 million for six years. The 10 players most similar to Springer averaged just 1.6 WAR per year the next six years — the level of a useful, nondescript player. The only man of those 10 who would have been worth the Springer deal was Jim Edmunds.

How can this be? And how do so many such deals happen almost every winter? Many pan out for a year or two, then turn into team anchors.

As an example, Bauer had a fab 11-start season in 2020 with a 1.79 ERA. But you can find an 11-game hot streak hidden in the middle of the seasons of many good pitchers who never sniff a salary record.

In the six seasons in which Bauer has had more than 25 starts, his ERA has been 4.19 or higher five times. As recently as 2019, he was 11-13 with a 4.48 ERA despite 253 strikeouts. He has had years with control trouble and once led the league in walks. He has had homer-prone years. He has been indifferent in the postseason (16 runs in 33⅔ innings). He’s smart, but sometimes an obnoxious teammate.

But the Dodgers, salivating at the chance for back-to-back titles, and one of them in a 162-game season, got into a bidding war with the New York Mets this month as both decided they just had to have Bauer to build an “unbeatable” rotation.

I got hooked on this "career comparisons" method in 1999, when Kevin Brown signed a seven-year $115-million contract with the Dodgers, then a record for a pitcher, because it dovetailed with my gut-level rule of thumb that you break the bank only for a free agent who's going to be in the Hall of Fame, or at least make the ballot.

From his year in Baltimore, I knew Brown was smart, a prickly character and had dazzling stuff — all Bauer traits. Thanks to baseball-reference.com, I knew the 10 pitchers who were his career comparables. Combined, those 10 pitchers averaged just 11 wins a year for the seven years after they turned 34.

“The Dodgers have just signed the dumbest $100-million contract in pro sports history,” I wrote then.

At 34, Brown did won 18 games again, but.

for the whole seven years, he averaged just 10.6 wins. The Dodgers never made the playoffs with him and finally traded him.

Even then, the risk of long-term contracts, especially to pitchers, is huge. Stephen Strasburg had one of the most dominant Octobers ever in 2019. When the Nats extended him for $245 million for seven years, I understood and agreed.

But I also knew his closest career-comp was Jered Weaver, who, after his age 30 season, fought injuries, went 37-38, then retired. Last season, Strasburg had wrist surgery after just two starts. He’s expected back at full strength this season. That’s probably right. Probably.

Which fan bases should be excited, and which slightly skeptical of their new stars? The Mets traded for thrilling Francisco Lindor, who is the shortstop most similar offensively to Troy Tulowitzski, Hanley Ramirez, Vern Stephens (159 RBI in 1949), Cal Ripken, Ernie Banks and Derek Jeter. Be happy, be very happy.

The Mets also added Carlos Carrasco as their third stater. That’s okay, but curb your enthusiasm a bit. (Clay Buchholz, Tanner Roark, Shane Reynolds).

The Padres are head-over-heels after adding Yu Darvish and Blake Snell to their rotation. Pennant time? Darvish, through age 32, most resembles Pascual Perez, Danny Cox and Shaun Marcum. Snell, through age 27, most resembles … Darvish, whose best years came before he turned 27.

Just one more example of why analytics keeps screaming, “Value the young!” And don’t pay for the old.

In Washington, one of the hottest topics in future will be how much, and how soon to throw long-term money at homegrown stars Trea Turner and Juan Soto.

Almost all Turner’s “similars” played lots of middle infield, including standouts such as Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, Michael Young (2,375 hits), four-time all-star Ian Kinsler, 2020 silver-slugger White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Alfonso Soriano who took his speed and power to the outfield. But do names such as Marcus Giles, Jeff Blauser and Scooter Gennett restrain your checkbook just a bit?

Perhaps the Nats’ biggest blessing, and headache, too, in the next several years is the price they’d have to pay to keep Soto in D.C. if he continues to most strongly resemble the same megastars that he does now.

Yes, they are Hall of Famers Robinson, Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Orlando Cepeda and Ken Griffey, Jr., as well as special-case Tony Conigliaro (eye injury). Of current players, just two join him: Mike Trout and the Braves’ Ronald Acuna. And Acuna may play a 21st-century version of Stan Musial to Soto’s Ted Williams until about 2040.