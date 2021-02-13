Those challenges led the Hoyas to create self-imposed guidelines to get the team back together in the D.C. area to begin player-run practices while the program continues to be on hold.

Georgetown is the only Big East baseball program that has not been cleared to play this spring. The university has taken a phased approach to returning teams to competition and the baseball program fell into Phase 3. Teams such as lacrosse, soccer and track and field returned as part of Phase 2. The university created its own guidelines, but must also be in accordance with D.C. protocols.

Players and parents have been communicating with Athletic Director Lee Reed and associate athletic director Dan Trump, including writing a letter to plead their case to have a season. Senior outfielder AJ Lotsis said they received an email from Trump last week that a decision would be made Feb. 22. The college baseball season is scheduled to start Feb. 19.

AD

AD

“Until a number of important variables become more defined, Georgetown cannot state its final plan for the spring sports that are now on hold," the university said in a statement. "The options will vary by sport and could range from no return to practice and workouts to return to full competition. Any staggered return would allow for continuing to phase back as many student-athletes as we can — safely to campus and athletics related activity.”

The players are not waiting for a decision to start preparing for a season that might not happen. They decided to find their own off-campus housing in the area so everyone is local and can participate in player-led activities because NCAA rules prevent coaches or support staff from being involved. They secured the use of the field at Bishop O’Connell High in Arlington five times a week and every player is required to wear a mask during each practice session. Players had to be tested before the first informal practice and are being tested biweekly through the university. Participation is optional and anyone who violates the guidelines cannot participate.

Parents and those close to the players helped create the safety and on-field guidelines. Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter, whose son Chase is a junior pitcher on the Hoyas, helped obtain the practice field and outlined some of the safety measures from his own experience. Senior Eddie McCabe’s father is a firefighter and his aunt works in a hospital, so they were used as resources as parents and alumni both chipped in. Everyone had already received individual workout guidelines from Thompson, and Walter also made suggestions.

AD

AD

The team enacted additional safety measures that players must adhere to in their day-to-day lives. Players are prohibited from eating in restaurants or campus cafeterias. A carpool system has been developed to lessen close contacts. Players can only ride with those they live with and masks are required during travel. Contact with immediate family members must be outdoors and socially distant with masks on. Contact with girlfriends is only permissible if they follow the same protocols as the team. Contact with other friends should be “reduced to near zero.”

“The thing that I was actually very, very proud of for our team is the fact that when we did sit down and talk about this kind of stuff and the things that we were asking … when we were talking to the team, we said multiple times, this is not mandatory," McCabe said. We’re doing the best we can to prepare ourselves for a season. But if anyone wants to opt out and does not want to do this, please, no hard feelings if this is too big of an ask for you. Because we’re basically isolating ourselves from the rest of society.

“I won’t even lie to you, it is hard. ... Most of our guys have to leave our families. And the guys who have girlfriends at home, this isn’t a small ask by any means.”

AD

AD

Players expressed some frustration with the way things have been handled by the university, but there was also an understanding that some frustrations arise from the entire situation. Lotsis, who was listed as the team spokesperson on the letter to the athletic department, said there wasn’t much communication before January and by mid-month, there still weren’t any answers. That’s when the decision was made to begin practicing on their own as other Big East teams had already begun their normal workouts and there was a fear of a competitive disadvantage.

“We realize how difficult a time this is, but it's been difficult to come to terms of why all of our competition in conference can practice and we're not able to,” Lotsis said. “All we want to do is play baseball, the sport that we love. Georgetown has the necessary resources to allow us to return. And we want to work together with the administration to return to campus and ensure the safety of the community.

“We have 12 grad students and seniors who possibly want to play their last season, nine freshmen who want to play college baseball for the first time, and 26 draft eligible players for the 2021 MLB draft who want to have the opportunity to potentially live out their childhood dream. The inability to play this spring kind of hinders all that and we’re willing to do whatever it takes and work together with the university to ensure that we play.”

AD

AD

Paul Matsko, the father of junior Nolan Matsko, said the parents have similar frustrations. They want their kids to live out their dreams and see other sports at Georgetown continuing, leading to some consternation. He said the program is like a big family and the parents also want to be proactive. Mastko said he talks to his kids about being safe and careful, but says there’s a flip side.

“They’re also young and need to live their lives and do what they’re passionate about and grow as individuals,” Matsko said. “All we can do as parents is remind our kids the situation we’re in and remind them to be as careful as possible. But hopefully live their life as fully as they can and we can right now.”