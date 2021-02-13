The announcement came on the same day the Hokies (14-4, 8-3), who are in third place in the ACC, were originally slated to play Louisville at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., before the Cardinals paused their program because of coronavirus issues.
It also marks the third consecutive postponement for Virginia Tech, which last played Feb. 6, beating Miami in overtime, 80-76, in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hokies had their game against No. 17 Florida State, scheduled for this past Tuesday night in Blacksburg, postponed when the Seminoles paused their program.
Virginia Tech has had six games postponed or canceled this season, including five in the ACC. It is still awaiting a makeup date for a pivotal showdown against No. 9 Virginia in the second leg of the Commonwealth Clash.
The Hokies dealt the Cavaliers their only conference loss this season when they throttled their instate rival, 65-51, Jan. 30 at Cassell Coliseum.
Virginia Tech’s next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at Florida State in another high-stakes conference matchup for seeding in the ACC tournament, which begins March 9 in Greensboro, N.C.
The Seminoles are just percentage points ahead of Virginia Tech in the conference standings, with both schools chasing Virginia, which has the inside track for the No. 1 seed.