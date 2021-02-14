The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Daytona, Fla. Ryan Newman returns to the event a year after a horrifying crash. Rain is in the forecast and could impact the race.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know
7:20 p.m.
Link copied
link

Ryan Newman returns to Daytona 500, with no memory of 2020 crash and ‘therefore no fear’

By Cindy Boren

On a racetrack, outgunning other cars is not much of a problem for Ryan Newman. Outgunning what happened to him during the Daytona 500 last year is another matter. Although he mercifully has no memory of his horrifying crash on the final lap, almost everyone else does.

“You don’t become the most Googled person [in sports] because I won races,” Newman told NBC Sports as drivers prepared for Sunday’s edition of the Great American Race. “I became the most Googled person in the year because of what I experienced in that crash, and that’s part of today’s society.”

Newman was in position to win his second Daytona 500 since 2008 when his car came into contact with one driven by Ryan Blaney. It crossed traffic and hit the outside wall, flipping before being hit by Corey LaJoie’s car and flying higher before, upside down, it skidded across the finish line. Newman finished in ninth place. Viewers and fans held their breath as the crash was replayed over and over. With no memory of that, Newman is ready for this year’s race.

“If you’ve ever been in a car accident or you know somebody that has been in a car accident and they were conscious the whole time, they will always carry that fear with them,” Newman told reporters on Media Day earlier this month. “I have no memory, so therefore I have no fear.”

7:07 p.m.
Link copied
link

Start time, weather forecast and Denny Hamlin’s pursuit of history

By Cindy Boren

The race is scheduled to get underway around 3 p.m. on Fox, but it appears that the weather gods may not be racing fans.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service had estimated the chance of rain during the day and evening at 80 percent, with a high temperature near 77 and a low around 64. Its forecast called for the chance of a thunderstorm after 1 p.m., too.

Among some veteran observers of Daytona weather, there was some cause for optimism.

Start time: Pitbull, a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing and the race’s grand marshal, will give the command to drivers to start their engines at 2:53 p.m. Eastern time, with the green flag scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Distance and stages: The race consists of 200 laps (500 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway, with Stage 1 ending on Lap 65 and Stage 2 finishing on lap 130.

TV/Radio: Fox coverage begins at 1 p.m.; Motor Racing Network’s coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

On the pole: Alex Bowman occupies the pole position as Hendrick Motorsports tries for its first Daytona 500 victory since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in 2014.

Notable: Denny Hamlin is seeking to become the first driver to three-peat after winning by 0.014 seconds on the second restart in overtime last year. A win would be Hamlin’s fourth overall (2016) in the race. Ryan Blaney has finished second in two of the last four Daytona 500 races.

“I said during media this week that superspeedway racing is a skill game, but sometimes you get unlucky,” Hamlin said Wednesday. “We just hope to not get unlucky and at least give ourselves a shot at the end. Hopefully you make the right decisions. Sometimes your fate is out of your hands and you get unlucky, but I feel we’re in a really good place and I like where my car is at right now.”

7:01 p.m.
Link copied
link

Bubba Wallace pushed to back of the pack by inspection failures

By Cindy Boren

It was an inauspicious start for the Michael Jordan-Bubba Wallace-Denny Hamlin NASCAR partnership in its first Daytona 500.

Because of two inspection failures, Wallace and the No. 23 team must move from the sixth starting position to near the rear of the 40-car pack and a crew member was ejected.

“It means one less car I’ve got to pass," Hamlin, who is going for a threepeat in the race, cracked to Fox Sports. “It happens in our sport all the time,.”

Wallace’s car passed on the third inspection.