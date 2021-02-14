The race is scheduled to get underway around 3 p.m. on Fox, but it appears that the weather gods may not be racing fans.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service had estimated the chance of rain during the day and evening at 80 percent, with a high temperature near 77 and a low around 64. Its forecast called for the chance of a thunderstorm after 1 p.m., too.

Among some veteran observers of Daytona weather, there was some cause for optimism.

Start time: Pitbull, a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing and the race’s grand marshal, will give the command to drivers to start their engines at 2:53 p.m. Eastern time, with the green flag scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Distance and stages: The race consists of 200 laps (500 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway, with Stage 1 ending on Lap 65 and Stage 2 finishing on lap 130.

TV/Radio: Fox coverage begins at 1 p.m.; Motor Racing Network’s coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

On the pole: Alex Bowman occupies the pole position as Hendrick Motorsports tries for its first Daytona 500 victory since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in 2014.

Notable: Denny Hamlin is seeking to become the first driver to three-peat after winning by 0.014 seconds on the second restart in overtime last year. A win would be Hamlin’s fourth overall (2016) in the race. Ryan Blaney has finished second in two of the last four Daytona 500 races.