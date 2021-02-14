The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Daytona, Fla. Ryan Newman returns to the event a year after a horrifying crash. Rain is in the forecast and could impact the race.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know
7:40 p.m.
Michael Jordan has a teammate in Bubba Wallace, who pushed NASCAR to change

By Liz Clarke

Last season, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace put himself at the center of a roiling national debate as the first to call for a ban on confederate flags at NASCAR tracks. And he stood firm as a segment of fans accused him of trying to destroy Southern heritage.

This season, Wallace plans to build on the conversation he started, more confident in his voice, at 27, and his talent behind wheel. As driver of the No. 23 Toyota co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and veteran racer Denny Hamlin, Wallace will have a huge platform for displaying both.

The racecar, with a Jordan-inspired red-and-black paint scheme, represents the future of a sport coming to terms with an almost exclusively white roster of competitors, aging team owners and a declining fan base as NASCAR’s 2021 season opens Sunday at its most iconic venue.

7:30 p.m.
For a glorious time, no one mastered a machine like Dale Earnhardt

By Liz Clarke

Twenty years ago, the legendary Dale Earnhardt was killed in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, a seismic and pivotal event in the history of American motorsports. The Washington Post’s Liz Clarke, who covered Earnhardt during his peak as well as his tragic final race, recalled his legacy on the 15th anniversary of his death:

I knew nothing about NASCAR as a young sportswriter hired by the Charlotte Observer in 1990. It was the hometown paper of most of the sport’s drivers, whose teams were based nearby. Apart from a compulsive work ethic and fear of failure, my qualifications for helping with race coverage were thin: I had heard of Richard Petty. I could drive a stick. And thanks to Bruce Springsteen, I knew that Junior Johnson once rode “through the woods of Caroline.”

It was a sport I came to love despite the deafening noise and outrageous fuel consumption. Distinctly American and peculiar to the South, its roots were in moonshine running and its lifeblood, the ingenuity that comes with having to make something out of nothing. For a history major drawn to vernacular, it was like being sent to cover a county fair, cultural artifact and sporting event all at once.

At the heart of auto racing lies a fundamental question: Does the driver win the race, or does the car?

Earnhardt, who won seven NASCAR championships before his death at 49, was the last of an era in which man — rather than machine — made the difference.

7:20 p.m.
Ryan Newman returns to Daytona 500, with no memory of 2020 crash and ‘therefore no fear’

By Cindy Boren

On a racetrack, outgunning other cars is not much of a problem for Ryan Newman. Outgunning what happened to him during the Daytona 500 last year is another matter. Although he mercifully has no memory of his horrifying crash on the final lap, almost everyone else does.

“You don’t become the most Googled person [in sports] because I won races,” Newman told NBC Sports as drivers prepared for Sunday’s edition of the Great American Race. “I became the most Googled person in the year because of what I experienced in that crash, and that’s part of today’s society.”

Newman was in position to win his second Daytona 500 since 2008 when his car came into contact with one driven by Ryan Blaney. It crossed traffic and hit the outside wall, flipping before being hit by Corey LaJoie’s car and flying higher before, upside down, it skidded across the finish line. Newman finished in ninth place. Viewers and fans held their breath as the crash was replayed over and over. With no memory of that, Newman is ready for this year’s race.

“If you’ve ever been in a car accident or you know somebody that has been in a car accident and they were conscious the whole time, they will always carry that fear with them,” Newman told reporters on Media Day earlier this month. “I have no memory, so therefore I have no fear.”

7:07 p.m.
Start time, weather forecast and Denny Hamlin’s pursuit of history

By Cindy Boren

The race is scheduled to get underway around 3 p.m. on Fox, but it appears that the weather gods may not be racing fans.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service had estimated the chance of rain during the day and evening at 80 percent, with a high temperature near 77 and a low around 64. Its forecast called for the chance of a thunderstorm after 1 p.m., too.

Among some veteran observers of Daytona weather, there was some cause for optimism.

Start time: Pitbull, a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing and the race’s grand marshal, will give the command to drivers to start their engines at 2:53 p.m. Eastern time, with the green flag scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Distance and stages: The race consists of 200 laps (500 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway, with Stage 1 ending on Lap 65 and Stage 2 finishing on lap 130.

TV/Radio: Fox coverage begins at 1 p.m.; Motor Racing Network’s coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

On the pole: Alex Bowman occupies the pole position as Hendrick Motorsports tries for its first Daytona 500 victory since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in 2014.

Notable: Denny Hamlin is seeking to become the first driver to three-peat after winning by 0.014 seconds on the second restart in overtime last year. A win would be Hamlin’s fourth overall (2016) in the race. Ryan Blaney has finished second in two of the last four Daytona 500 races.

“I said during media this week that superspeedway racing is a skill game, but sometimes you get unlucky,” Hamlin said Wednesday. “We just hope to not get unlucky and at least give ourselves a shot at the end. Hopefully you make the right decisions. Sometimes your fate is out of your hands and you get unlucky, but I feel we’re in a really good place and I like where my car is at right now.”

7:01 p.m.
Bubba Wallace pushed to back of the pack by inspection failures

By Cindy Boren

It was an inauspicious start for the Michael Jordan-Bubba Wallace-Denny Hamlin NASCAR partnership in its first Daytona 500.

Because of two inspection failures, Wallace and the No. 23 team must move from the sixth starting position to near the rear of the 40-car pack and a crew member was ejected.

“It means one less car I’ve got to pass," Hamlin, who is going for a threepeat in the race, cracked to Fox Sports. “It happens in our sport all the time,.”

Wallace’s car passed on the third inspection.