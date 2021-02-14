But on Sunday, DeMatha earned a thrilling 109-107 overtime victory against the Panthers in front of a near-empty gym in Hyattsville.

“It’s definitely different in here,” DeMatha guard Jordan Hawkins said afterward. “This is a PVI-DeMatha game and there’s nobody in here. Last year we had a sold-out crowd every game we played.”

The back-and-forth battle, played over two 20-minute halves, was the final game of a condensed WCAC season. But it did not crown a champion, as the league decided long ago it would not hold winter championships. It was one of many concessions necessary to have some form of basketball.

In some ways, Sunday’s game still felt like a celebration. It meant these two programs, and the ultracompetitive league as a whole, had successfully completed a tenuous and unparalleled season at a time when many local schools were sidelined.

“The fact that we were able to play meant that [the season] could not have gone any better,” DeMatha Coach Mike Jones said. “That has nothing to do with wins and losses, just has everything to do with our guys having a chance to play.”

After beginning in early January, both the Stags (11-0) and the Panthers (7-4) played 11 games. Conference play wrapped up this weekend to make way for a similarly condensed fall sports season.

“When they canceled AAU season I was concerned they would cancel high school, too,” said Paul VI guard Trevor Keels, the highest rated local prospect in the Class of 2021. “But it worked out. I’d rather play 11 games than zero games. It is what it is. I’m happy I got to play some amount of games as a senior.”

Keels was a force in his high school finale, leading all scorers with 41 points. But it was another senior — DeMatha’s Hawkins — who had the game’s biggest highlight. With seven seconds remaining and the Stags trailing by three, the Connecticut commit nailed an open three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

“I didn’t want it to end,” Hawkins said. “Potentially my last high school game, we had to go out with a win.”

Hawkins finished with 29 points for the Stags, followed by senior guard Elijah Hawkins with 22. Junior guard Rodney Rice made four straight free throws in the game’s final moments to hold off the Panthers.

“We’re disappointed that we weren’t able to play more this winter and appreciative of what we were able to do at the same time,” Paul VI Coach Glenn Farello said. “It’s bittersweet.”