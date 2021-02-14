And when Minnesota charged back, trimming the Terps’ lead to six points with three minutes to go, junior guard Aaron Wiggins nailed a three-pointer to help Maryland reclaim the cushion it held much of the game. Maryland picked up a 72-59 win, another crucial piece to the team’s NCAA tournament résumé.

The Terrapins’ defense gave the Golden Gophers trouble most of the night, and on the other end of the floor, Maryland (11-10, 5-9 Big Ten) produced its best shooting performance in conference play this season by making 52.9 percent of its field goal attempts.

The Terps had a well-balanced attack, and four players scored in double figures. Wiggins led the group with 17 points, including 3-for-5 shooting from three-point range. Senior forward Galin Smith (10 points on 4-for-4 shooting) had one of his best games since he transferred from Alabama in the offseason.

Minnesota (13-8, 6-8) cut the Terps’ lead to nine points with about four minutes left in the game, placing a bit of pressure on Maryland for the first time all evening. The Terps had led by 17 with 7:35 remaining, but Coach Mark Turgeon had to call a timeout after they had gone nearly four minutes without scoring. Following another empty possession, sophomore forward Isaiah Ihnen made a shot from deep, but then Wiggins sparked Maryland’s response. Senior guard Darryl Morsell made a layup with 1:42 to go, reclaiming the double-digit margin.

The Gophers usually rely on standout guard Marcus Carr, but he had a quiet evening, scoring only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting. Three Gophers finished in double figures, but they have yet to win a road game this season, and the Terrapins are the only opponent that has beaten Minnesota in its home venue.

Maryland, which entered this game off back-to-back losses, built a 19-point lead late in the first half.

Turgeon chose to start a four-guard lineup, with 6-foot-7 Donta Scott the only forward on the floor. That group powered Maryland to an early lead, playing with energy and stifling defense — reminiscent to how the Terps began their game at Minnesota three weeks ago. Galin Smith, a 6-9 forward who often starts, checked into the game when Turgeon made his first substitution, and he helped the Terps maintain the strong start. A sequence early in the first half epitomizes Smith’s solid outing. He swatted away Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s layup and then scored with an emphatic dunk moments later.

The Terrapins seized control from the early possessions, leaning on a defense that forced the Gophers to miss 15 of their first 18 field goal attempts. Maryland combined that effort with solid offense. The Terps shot 58.6 percent from the field in the first half. They were selective with their shots from deep and made 5 of 8 attempts. They led by double figures fewer than five minutes into the game and had secured a 44-28 advantage by halftime.

Maryland’s offense cooled a bit as the game progressed, but the Terps still finished with a season-best performance. The team was only one point shy of its highest-scoring performance in Big Ten play this season (a 84-73 loss against Michigan).

For the next three weeks, every Maryland game will carry weight in determining this team’s postseason future. Players and coaches preach a narrow mind-set that tries to ignore the bigger picture. But when a team is teetering on the NCAA tournament bubble, it’s impossible to overlook.

“We're all aware of the current circumstance that we're in,” Morsell said the day before his team faced Minnesota. And the Terrapins’ situation — with a handful of quality wins but a poor record in conference play — calls for a strong finish to the regular season.

