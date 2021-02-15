According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon since checking in Jan. 11. A missing-persons report for Jackson was filed by family members Thursday, but the sheriff’s office says it was canceled after officers spoke with him and assessed his well-being the next day.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Twitter. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2011 and 2012 and last playing in 2016, when a torn ACL limited him to five games. He holds Tampa Bay records for the most receiving yards in a single game (216) and longest reception (95 yards), both set in a 2012 game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

One of the NFL’s more reliable wide receivers, Jackson had six seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards over a seven-year span from 2008 through 2014. He had 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns over his career.

Last year, Jackson was named to Business Observer’s “40 under 40” list. The publication quoted Jackson as saying he had a smooth transition into his post-retirement career, which included real estate development and his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, a nonprofit he established to support military families. (Both of Jackson’s parents served in the U.S. armed forces.)

“Being able to retire on my own accord was a blast,” he said. “A lot of guys don’t get that luxury. You’re either getting released or cut, or you have an injury and the decision goes right out of your hands.”

In a question-and-answer section of that article, Jackson said “being a dad” was his favorite off-hours activity and that he had been spending more time with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson and his wife, Lindsey, had two sons and one daughter. In five years with Tampa Bay, he was named the Buccaneers man of the year four times.

Remembrances from former teammates began to circulate on social media as the news spread Monday: