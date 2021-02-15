“I am sick to my stomach,” Young said. “Here we are in mid-February, and I’ve got a good basketball team. I’m having the time of my life coaching this team, and to have an interruption, disruption, whatever it is, is concerning … We’ve got a lot of things to look forward to around here I think, I hope, and we have this. It’s unfortunate, but there’s a not a thing we can do about it.”

The Hokies (14-4, 8-3) are in third place in the ACC, percentage points behind second-place Florida State (11-3, 7-2), which recently came off a pause following in-house virus concerns. The schools were slated to play this past Saturday, but the game was postponed with Virginia Tech dealing with its virus-related issues.

The postponement marked the first time the Hokies have had to modify their schedule because of virus concerns within their locker room. Virginia Tech has had five conference games postponed, including a one against first-place Virginia, because of virus issues on the part of the opponent.

If the Hokies play Saturday, it would be their first game in two weeks. They last played Feb. 6, beating Miami in overtime, 80-76, in Coral Gables, Fla. Virginia Tech’s subsequent game against the Seminoles scheduled for Feb. 9 was postponed, as was its next scheduled game Tuesday against North Carolina.

Virginia Tech also has been shorthanded because of an ankle injury suffered by Jalen Cone, a starting guard and one of the Hokies’ top three-point shooters. Cone began the season as a reserve but moved into the starting lineup when Tyrece Radford was suspended indefinitely amid an off-court legal matter.

“We’ll do the best we can,” Young said. “I mean, I’ve got no chance of practicing with 10 guys. I had six as of last week. I’m not real sure what I’ll have today at 1 o’clock when we go, so do the best we can with it and hope that it doesn’t continue to affect us here moving forward.”

There are three weeks left until the start of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., and with five games remaining on its regular season schedule, Virginia Tech is facing the prospect of having to play three times during one of the final two weeks to make up just one postponed game.

If Saturday’s game against the Seminoles winds up being scrapped, and if Virginia Tech and Virginia are unable to find a date to accommodate the second leg of the Commonwealth Clash, the Hokies will have faced the two other ACC front-runners only once combined this season.

In dealing the No. 7 Cavaliers their only ACC loss this season, 65-51, Jan. 30 at Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Tech will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Virginia if the teams are unable to reschedule their postponed game from Jan. 2 but finish with identical conference records.

The Cavaliers have played one more ACC game than Virginia Tech and three more than Florida State. It’s unclear if any of those schools will be able to add postponed conference games in the final weeks, leaving the possibility the regular season champion will be decided among schools with unbalanced schedules.

“I hope we have an opportunity,” Young said about rescheduling at least one postponed game. “I’m not sure where that opportunity is going to be to play three games in a week. I had to do that some in the Southern Conference [when he was coach at Wofford], and that’s no fun. It’s really a challenge.”