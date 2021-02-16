The girl had been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash in which a truck driven by Britt Reid collided with two cars, one that had run out of gas near Arrowhead Stadium and an SUV that had stopped to help in which Young and a 4-year-old child were sitting.

Reid, who at the time was the outside linebackers coach for the team, is under investigation by Kansas City, Mo., police. Reid told police that he had consumed at least two drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Reid, 35, was placed on leave with the Chiefs for the rest of his contract, which has since expired.

Andy Reid addressed the crash after the Chiefs’ loss in the Super Bowl.

“My heart goes out to all those involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl fighting for her life,” he told reporters. “I can’t comment on it any more than I am here, so the questions you have, I am going to have to turn those down at the time.

“But just from a human standpoint — man, my heart bleeds for everyone involved in that.”

The day after the Super Bowl, Reid told reporters that his son had surgery as well. “My heart goes out to the young lady,” he told reporters. “I’m also a dad, so I get that, so I have concerns obviously on both sides. Britt did have surgery; he’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

Court documents obtained by the Kansas City Star revealed that police had collected four vials of blood from Britt Reid at the time of the accident, which occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Central time on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead. Reid also told police that he had a prescription for Adderall, a drug commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.