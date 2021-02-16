Locksley tweaked the roles of some other staff members. Mike Miller, who’s served as the tight ends coach since 2019, is now also the passing game coordinator. Brawley Evans, previously the outside linebackers coach, will now coach inside linebackers.

This offseason, Locksley replaced five of his 10 on-field assistant coaches, including both primary coordinator positions. Locksley hired Dan Enos to be the offensive coordinator last month after the school parted ways with Scottie Montgomery.

Stewart, who will also coach safeties, previously served as Maryland’s defense coordinator from 2012-14 under Coach Randy Edsall, overlapping with Locksley’s previous tenure in College Park as the Terps’ offensive coordinator. After three seasons, Maryland mutually agreed to part ways with Stewart. The Terps finished 12th in the conference in 2014, allowing more than 400 yards per game.

Locksley has also worked with Enos while they were both at Alabama in 2018 — Locksley as the offensive coordinator and Enos as the quarterbacks coach — so despite the changes in the Terps’ program, Locksley will have a familiar staff.

Brian Williams, the Terps’ defensive line coach who has had a significant role in the team’s strong recruiting efforts, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator this offseason. Maryland’s defense improved during the 2020 season, and the unit has a core of underclassman contributors. The Terps will also add a freshman class that ranked 19th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. That group of newcomers is filled with talented defensive players, particularly on the defensive line and at linebacker.

Stewart has extensive background coaching at the college level and in the NFL, primarily working with defensive backs. In addition to his time at Maryland, Stewart served as the defensive coordinator at the University of Houston from 2010-11 and at Rice in 2017.

Before arriving at Baylor, Stewart coached defensive backs for the Detroit Lions. He had multiple stints with other NFL teams earlier in his career, including two seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Burden, who will lead the wide receivers group after Joker Phillips left Maryland for the same job at North Carolina State, worked at Virginia Tech from 2015-19. Burden, a Salem, Va., native, coached the Hokies’ receivers in 2015 and then worked with the running backs the next four seasons. After Virginia Tech parted ways with Burden, he started an academy that helps athletes through the recruiting process with skills training and off-the-field mentorship. Burden has also worked at Old Dominion and Richmond.

Zook fills the vacancy left by George Helow, who was hired by Michigan as the safeties coach. Helow coached inside linebackers and was the special teams coordinator at Maryland for one season. Zook has been part of Locksley’s staff as an analyst the past two seasons. Zook served as the head coach at Florida from 2002-04 and at Illinois from 2005-11. He hired Locksley as the Gators’ running backs coach in 2003. Two years later, Locksley followed Zook to Illinois, where he earned his first Power Five offensive coordinator job. During their tenure at Illinois, the team played in the 2008 Rose Bowl.

Maryland also parted ways with offensive line coach John Reagan this offseason, and Locksley has already hired Brian Braswell to lead that position group.

From Locksley’s staff that he hired upon taking the Maryland job before the 2019 season, only three position coaches remain — Williams, Miller and running backs coach Elijah Brooks.