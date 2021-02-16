Although it wasn’t a forceful display of dominance, the win gave the Terrapins (12-10, 6-9 Big Ten) their first back-to-back conference wins of the season. The Cornhuskers (5-13, 1-10), who have had five games postponed by coronavirus issues — including a Jan. 16 date vs. Maryland — were playing for the sixth time in 11 days. The teams will play again Wednesday night in College Park.

AD

AD

Maryland committed a season-high 17 turnovers and withstood a strong second-half push by Nebraska. After the Cornhuskers tied the game with eight minutes to go, junior guard Aaron Wiggins completed a three-point play and Maryland didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Wiggins led the Terps with 21 points and 11 rebounds, with 12 of his points coming in those critical final eight minutes when the Terps were much more aggressive.

Junior forward Jairus Hamilton produced one of his best performances as a Terp, finishing with 15 points and going 3 of 4 from three-point range. Junior guard Eric Ayala added 14 points.

After a solid outing in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, the Terps’ offense regressed, mostly because of their abundance of turnovers. Maryland only made 2 of 12 attempts from three-point range in the second half, but the Terps still finished the game shooting 43.4 percent from the field.

Maryland was scheduled to face Nebraska on the road this week but, with the Cornhuskers playing at Penn State this past weekend, the team stayed on the East Coast and will now play both games against the Terps at Xfinity Center.

AD

AD

The Terps had some trouble against Nebraska’s zone defense, committing 10 first-half turnovers and digging themselves a five-point deficit with 7:30 before halftime. Maryland responded with a flurry of threes from Hamilton, Ayala and Donta Scott. The capper came from Darryl Morsell, whose successful half-court heave at the buzzer sent the Terps into the intermission up 32-28.

Maryland struggled to extend its advantage in the second half, missing eight of its first 13 shots. Nebraska finally drew even on Kobe Webster’s three-pointer with 8:12 remaining, knotting the game at 44.

Finally, the Terps responded on both ends of the floor, clamping down on defense to help fuel a 15-3 run to put the game out of reach.

AD

With three games in four days, Coach Mark Turgeon had to rely on his best players logging considerable minutes. Wiggins, who played 39 minutes Sunday against Minnesota, logged 34 minutes against Nebraska. Four players were needed for at least 32 minutes. And now, they’ll run it back Wednesday night.