A sloppy performance against the Cornhuskers required Maryland to play its best down the stretch for a 64-50 win that was closer than the margin indicated. Not long after Nebraska tied the score with about eight minutes to go, Coach Mark Turgeon told his team during a media timeout: “This game doesn’t have to be close if we can just get our offense going.”

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins answered with a go-ahead layup just before the pause. After it, he completed the three-point play, the beginning of an assertive stretch that lasted until the final buzzer. Turgeon and his staff harped on defense, not wanting to put too much pressure on his team’s offense. His players, especially Wiggins, attacked the basket and never trailed again.

AD

AD

“We knew that we had to really lock in defensively and get a lot of stops, multiple stops, putting them together, just so we can secure this W,” said junior forward Jairus Hamilton, who was on the floor during that critical stretch. “Because it was definitely a needed W that we had to get tonight.”

The Terps (12-10, 6-9) overcame a season-high 17 turnovers thanks in large part to Wiggins, who scored 21 points, including 12 during the final eight minutes, to go with 11 rebounds.

Nebraska (5-13, 1-10) is in the middle of a brutal scheduling stretch after having six games postponed earlier in the season by coronavirus issues — including a Jan. 16 date at Maryland. The Terps were initially scheduled to face Nebraska in Lincoln this week, but after the Cornhuskers played at Penn State this past weekend they stayed on the East Coast and will now play both games against Maryland at Xfinity Center.

AD

AD

The victory Tuesday night gave the Terrapins their first back-to-back conference wins of the season. Maryland withstood a strong second-half push by Nebraska. Even though Wiggins, who has scored at least 17 points in five of the past six games, and fellow junior guard Eric Ayala only combined to make 3 of 16 shots from deep, they had success around the basket much of the evening. Ayala finished with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Hamilton produced one of his best performances as a Terp, finishing with 15 points and going 3 for 4 from three-point range. Wiggins said that Hamilton provided “a little spark” and helped space the floor with his threes early in the game.

After a solid outing in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, the Terps’ offense regressed, mostly because of their abundance of turnovers. Maryland made only 2 of 12 attempts from three-point range in the second half, but the Terps still finished the game shooting 43.4 percent from the field.

AD

AD

Only five players scored for the Terps. Maryland instead leaned on its defense, which held Nebraska to 28.6 percent shooting during the second half.

“That was a grinder,” Turgeon said. “Both teams seemed a little tired. They have an excuse. We played Sunday. Had to really play hard against Minnesota. We were a little bit flat at times. But our defense was terrific almost the whole game.”

The Terps had some trouble against Nebraska’s zone defense, committing 10 first-half turnovers and digging themselves a five-point deficit with 7:30 left before halftime. Maryland responded with a flurry of threes from Hamilton, Ayala and sophomore forward Donta Scott. The capper came from senior guard Darryl Morsell, whose successful half-court heave at the buzzer sent the Terps into the intermission up 32-28.

AD

AD

Maryland struggled to extend its advantage in the second half, missing eight of its first 13 shots. Nebraska finally drew even at 44 on Kobe Webster’s three-pointer with 8:12 remaining. The Terps responded on both ends of the floor, clamping down on defense to help fuel a 15-3 run to put the game out of reach.

“We’re playing better,” Turgeon said. “We’re more confident. Our guys believe. Who knows? We’ll show up tomorrow and see what happens. It’s a crazy year. Hopefully our guys have energy. Hopefully they get some sleep tonight and we play well tomorrow.”