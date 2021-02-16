San Antonio (16-11) entered Tuesday’s action as the West’s No. 6 seed. Charlotte (13-15) sat in the East’s No. 7 spot.
After a rash of positive tests and 21 postponements in January, the NBA had only postponed two games in February before the Spurs’ episode and had only reported one positive player test in tests conducted between Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. All told, the league has now postponed 30 games due to positive tests or contact tracing efforts.
Last month, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich appeared in a public service announcement supporting the coronavirus vaccine.
“I’m going to get the covid vaccine shot,” Popovich, 72, said in the spot. “It will keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. Wearing masks is important and to get the vaccine does give you an added level of assurance. Science-wise, it’s a no-brainer. It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again. Let’s do this together.”
The NBA also postponed a Wednesday game between the Dallas Mavericks and Pistons due to inclement weather in Dallas.