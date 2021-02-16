San Antonio (16-11) entered Tuesday’s action as the West’s No. 6 seed. Charlotte (13-15) sat in the East’s No. 7 spot.

“Our team is responsibly handling our health and safety situation and will return to playing games as soon as it is safe to do so,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement. “At this time, basketball is secondary as we witness the hundreds of thousands of people in our community who are without power and other vital resources. Our hearts and thoughts are with our friends and neighbors who are dealing with these severe circumstances. We hope that everyone stays safe, warm and strong.”

After a rash of positive tests and 21 postponements in January, the NBA had only postponed two games in February before the Spurs’ episode and had only reported one positive player test in tests conducted between Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. All told, the league has now postponed 30 games due to positive tests or contact tracing efforts.

Last month, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich appeared in a public service announcement supporting the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m going to get the covid vaccine shot,” Popovich, 72, said in the spot. “It will keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. Wearing masks is important and to get the vaccine does give you an added level of assurance. Science-wise, it’s a no-brainer. It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again. Let’s do this together.”