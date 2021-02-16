What is surprising is the lack of blue bloods represented. Not only in the latest reveal but quite possibly in the tournament as a whole. Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan State and Indiana, schools accounting for 29 men’s basketball championships, are all unranked and in jeopardy of missing this year’s tournament, albeit in varying degrees and for different reasons.

Here is where each school stands and their tournament prospects for this season based on NET — one of the key evaluation tools the selection committee uses to compare teams — and the information provided by the Bracket Matrix, which compiles data from 102 different bracketologists. After removing the automatic bids (assigned to be the current conference leaders) the remaining schools were filtered through various rating systems known for their predictive power, such as Joby’s Nitty Gritty ratings, ESPN’s strength of record metric, Sagarin ratings and Pomeroy’s ratings adjusted for strength of schedule. Using these we can get an estimate of the likelihood each team makes the tournament.

Kansas Jayhawks, 15-7 (9-5 in Big 12)

Average seed: 5.8

Chance of making the tournament: 99 percent

Kansas is outside the top 25 but all seven of its losses have come against Quadrant 1 competition (at home vs. an opponent ranked 1 to 30 in NET, at a neutral site vs. an opponent ranked in the top 50 or on the road against an opponent ranked in the Top 75). Those losses include losing the season opener to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor in January. They will get another chance at Baylor in the season finale.

Bill Self’s squad is otherwise performing well. They rank 24th overall per Pomeroy’s rankings with a defense that allows 91.4 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for strength of schedule (18th in the country). The Post’s bracketologist, Patrick Stevens, has the program as a No. 6 seed in his most recent bracket projection.

North Carolina Tar Heels, 12-7 (7-5 in ACC)

Average seed: 9.9

Chance of making the tournament: 82 percent

Six of North Carolina’s seven losses have come from Quadrant 1 opponents but unlike Kansas it only has one Quad 1 win compared to four for the Jayhawks. The Tar Heels are also ranked 56th in NET with an average ranking of 42nd per the 51 ranking methods audited by Ken Massey’s site.

Stevens had the school among one of the last four included (as a 12 seed) and the Tar Heels will have two chances to bolster their resume over the next five games. North Carolina will host Louisville (No. 31 in NET) and No. 16 Florida State in that span with a decent chance to walk away with one win and perhaps two. Pomeroy has the Tar Heels projected to win the game against the Cardinals (54 percent) and keep it close against the Seminoles (41 percent).

Indiana Hosiers, 11-9 (6-7 in Big Ten)

Average seed: 10.0

Chance of making the tournament: 81 percent

The Hoosiers, by virtue of playing in the Big Ten, have a brutal schedule, the fourth toughest per Pomeroy’s ratings. The three teams ahead of them are conference rivals Northwestern, Penn State and Maryland. Two big wins over No. 11 Iowa are helping Indiana’s case to make the tournament for the first time since 2016. According to Stevens, the Hoosiers fit best as an 11-seed.

There are a few areas of improvement that would help coach Archie Miller get more quality wins, especially over the last three games against Rutgers, No. 3 Michigan and Purdue. Offensive rebounding is almost nonexistent (25 percent, 251st in the country) and the defense doesn’t force enough turnovers (18 percent, 261st), two qualities that are hallmarks of teams that routinely create upsets. The free throw shooting (66 percent, 300th) is also leaving precious points on the table.

Duke Blue Devils, 8-8 (6-6 in ACC), 66th in NET

Average seed: Outside of field

Chance of making the tournament: 27 percent

Coach Mike Krzyzewski boasted four five-star freshman on the roster, Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams, but so far they haven’t done enough to warrant a spot in the tournament. The Blue Devils rank 66th in NET with just one Quadrant One win against Clemson last month. The defense allows too many three-point attempts (31 percent) and many of those are unguarded catch-and-shoot opportunities scoring 1.2 points per play, poor enough to place Duke in the bottom seven percent of all Division I college teams.

To add to Krzyzewski’s difficulty, Johnson is opting out of the rest of the season and will declare for the NBA draft.

Michigan State Spartans, 10-8 (4-8 in Big Ten)

Average seed: Outside of field

Chance of making the tournament: 8 percent

Michigan State is firmly on the outside looking in. The Spartans’ 2-7 record in Quadrant 1 isn’t flashy and their 95th ranking in NET won’t get them much love with the selection committee. Plus, the play from the guards is underwhelming. Point guard Rocket Watts his scoring 0.7 points per possession this year (bottom 22 percent in the nation) and shooting guard Foster Loyer isn’t shooting very well with a 42 percent effective field goal rate (league average is 50 percent).

Their only chance would be to win the Big Ten conference tournament in March at Lucas Oil Stadium but that’s obviously a long shot. According to Team Rankings’ advancement odds and average projected seeds based on projected conference standings, the Spartans have less than a one percent chance to walk away with the Big Ten crown.

Kentucky Wildcats, 6-15 (5-7 in SEC)

Average seed: Outside of field

Chance of making the tournament: 2 percent