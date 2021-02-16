Miller, 45, was shown in video released by NSW authorities burying his head in his hands after police broke down the door of his Sydney-area residence. He was charged with supplying prohibited drugs (large commercial quantity) and directing a criminal group. Another man was also taken into custody and charged with supplying prohibited drugs (large commercial quantity) and participating in a criminal group.

The arrests followed the January discovery of four kilograms of crystal meth packed into eight candles. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $1.6 million.

“For all intents and purposes, [they looked like] everyday candles — however, they weren’t laced with any fragrance, they were laced with half a kilo of methamphetamine,” NSW Detective Superintendent John Watson said Tuesday (via 9news.com.au).

Along with raids that took place at the other man’s residence and a business office, both in the Sydney suburbs, police said they also found approximately one kilogram of heroin, smaller amounts of other prohibited drugs and over $58,000 in cash.

“We’ve taken that syndicate out,” said Watson, adding (via news.com.au), “This was not a small operation. They were well organized and well financed.”

At the 1996 Games, Miller set an Olympic record in his qualifying heat for the 100 butterfly final, but his mark was bettered by Russia’s Denis Pankratov, who set a world record in the event en route to the gold medal.

In 1997, Miller was expelled from the Australian Institute of Sport for breaches of conduct and later suspended from swimming after testing positive for marijuana. He was arrested in 2008 on drug charges, and again in 2013, when he was accused of possession of stolen goods and a quantity of methamphetamine.

“When my career was over, I just didn’t know what to do with my life,” Miller told an Australian court in 2009 (via dailytelegraph.com.au). He said his substance abuse “was to numb the pain of being finished … it became part of my life.”

Watson said Tuesday the investigation into Miller’s alleged operation was ongoing, and he did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

“Others, it will be alleged, are working under his instruction,” he said of Miller (via the AP).