“His pained contortions were a photographer’s delight,” Neil Amdur wrote in the New York Times.

That was John McEnroe, who then disappeared from the scene and remains unheard from ever since.

Correction: That was John McEnroe, who lost that semifinal to Jimmy Connors in a laudable four sets but would win seven Grand Slam singles titles, reach four other finals and six more semifinals, then become such a TV mainstay that one can sense his voice ricocheting through American living rooms during the 4 a.m.’s of Australian Opens, such as these days right now.

Across 43-plus years of Grand Slams since, only four more men have reached a semifinal after having to endure qualifying, that three-match horror that precedes tournaments and involves marvelous tennis players known mostly to next of kin, coaches and business associates. They have been Bob Giltinan, Filip Dewulf, Vladimir Voltchkov and the mind-boggling 27-year-old Aslan Karatsev, who came along this week to remind of the mercurial natures of sports and confidence.

Check back to last month and the 2021 Australian Open qualifying held in Doha, Qatar. Here came an impressive 19-year-old from San Diego and one year at the University of Virginia, Brandon Nakashima, ranked No. 133. Nakashima had won a match at the 2020 U.S. Open and received this nod from his second-round conqueror, the top-10 Alexander Zverev: “His serve surprised me a lot because he doesn’t serve very fast but his placement is incredible. He can go any corner. He has all the serves that you need. His second serve is incredibly good.”

Oh, and: “Has incredible backhand. Especially, I think, for an American where it’s kind of more forehands and serve. I think he has one of the best backhands I have seen from an American in a long time.”

And: “He’s going to be top-hundred in no time.”

But, of course, it’s rough out there, and for qualifying, Nakashima encountered Karatsev, ranked No. 114 and unsuccessful in 10 previous tries to qualify for Grand Slam draws.

Who is Karatsev?

The other day in Melbourne, they had to ask.

“I’m born in Russia, city of Vladikavkaz,” Karatsev said. “I moved to Israel when I was 3 years old with my family, and then I started to practice in there [in Tel Aviv]. . . . And then I grew up there, practicing there until 12 years old, and then I moved back to Russia with my father. Then I was living in Rostov, next city to Rostov, Taganrog, and I found a sponsor there. I was practicing there until 18 years old, then I started practicing in Moscow. Then I started to work with [former pro Dmitry] Tursunov, and then they said, like, ‘Okay, I will help you to move to Germany to practice in Germany in Halle.’ I was there two years, and yeah, then I moved to Barcelona, practicing there, and then the last three years, almost three years, I’m working with Yahor Yatsyk, my coach, in Belarus, in Minsk. There is a fitness coach, also, Luis from Portugal, so we’re working together almost three years, and yeah.”

The lonely, best-of-three qualifying scrap between Karatsev and Nakashima took 2 hours 18 minutes. Each player got 173 points. Karatsev took the first set, 6-2. Nakashima took the second, 7-6 (7-4). Karatsev took the third, 6-2. It’s rough out there.

Karatsev moved on — and on, and on. He lost no further sets in two qualifying matches, then tore through five main-draw foes, including ninth-ranked Diego Schwartzman, No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov. He wiped out Schartzman in three 6-3 sets. He roared past young Auger-Aliassime after a two-set inconvenience. He beat an injured Dimitrov in four. He has played recent rounds with a blasting, gasping tennis, his confidence clearly soaring.

He went all the way to outdo McEnroe, Giltinan, DeWulf and Voltchkov in one vein: He’s the first Open Era semifinalist in a Grand Slam main draw debut.

“He was playing amazing tennis,” Schwartzman told reporters in Melbourne. “Too many winners. I saw 50, I think, hit in the match. And again, me, I’m playing good tennis. Fifty winners, I think it’s a lot. . . . I think he deserved to win. He did everything better than me.”

Now he’s into the American wee hours Thursday opposite Novak Djokovic, the most decorated Australian Open male player ever with eight titles.

From here, what?

That’s a good question. McEnroe would be, as ever, the outlier, because it’s rough out there.

The Australian Giltinan reached the Australian Open semifinals of December 1977, then appeared in five more Grand Slams and won three matches, not bad at all but little-noted. The Belgian DeWulf reached the 1998 French Open semifinal as a qualifier, then played six more Slams and found another French quarterfinal in 1999 before retiring and turning up in the Roland Garros press room by the late 2000s as a sportswriter. Voltchkov of Belarus found his way all the way to the 2000 Wimbledon semifinals, falling to the great gladiator Pete Sampras after telling reporters he had been four times that fortnight to the new movie “Gladiator.” He played 10 more Grand Slams and won three more Grand Slam matches, because it’s rough out there.

They all caught something for a surge and maybe even caught their opponents unfamiliar with their intricacies. Four months ago, Karatsev explained, he had a ranking of No. 116. “And my first step was, ‘Okay, I will try to go to top 100 by the end of the year 2020.’ And it didn’t happen. So I said, ‘Okay, from the beginning, my first step was to be top 100.’ So that was my thought.” So how about top 50, where he is headed no matter what happens with Djokovic? How about lending the entire tournament some welcome wonder?