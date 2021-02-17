While his teammates elected to continue the game, Johnson was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee. He spent two nights there before being transferred to a Gainesville medical facility associated with the University of Florida. He was released 10 days after his collapse.

While still in the medical facility, Johnson posted a video in which he thanked the staffs in Tallahassee and Gainesville for the care he received, adding, “Especially the lady that was in the gym at Florida State.”

That woman was a cardiologist who happened to be sitting courtside. In an interview published Tuesday by floridagators.com, Johnson said, “I was passed out. I could have died. She jumped out on the court and saved me.

“If it isn’t for her, I may not have had a second chance in life. You just can’t take life for granted.”

The junior from Norfolk, named the SEC’s preseason player of the year, said he made a point of watching video of his collapse while he was in the hospital even though his mother “didn’t want me to see it.”

“I had to rewind it back a couple times,” he said. “When I first saw it, I was like, ‘Damn!’ My mom was surprised by my reaction because usually I don’t have a lot of reaction to stuff, but that was different. I wanted to see the video that everyone was talking about.”

Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today in December that the Gators star was in a medically induced coma for two days after his collapse. Johnson said in Tuesday’s story that when he first woke up, “I thought I was dreaming when I saw my mom in front of me.”

When he proved able to identify his mother as the one speaking to him in his hospital room, Johnson said, that brought “tears of joy” to her eyes.

Johnson has been cleared to do stationary shooting and some exercises, according to the Gators’ website, and he was able to rejoin his team before the end of December in a non-playing capacity.

Johnson has been helping Gators coaches scout opponents, starting with a Dec. 30 win at Vanderbilt. Florida, which called off four games immediately after his collapse, played Tuesday for the first time in 13 days after a stretch of games were postponed because of coronavirus issues.

“It’s been very difficult,” Florida Coach Mike White said earlier this month, noting that the loss of Johnson forced him to change his team’s style of play on the fly. “I don’t want to sit here and moan about it, though. We’re all going through stuff. Ours is particularly unique with the trauma that these guys faced with Keyontae, of course. A lot of people are having to make adjustments, and we are making significant adjustments.”

Johnson said Tuesday that “in the past, we’d had some guys, some instances, where players got hurt and mentally kind of went away. Got disengaged. I wanted to learn from that and stay engaged. This was the best way I could also learn while not playing and still study guys, study teams, study plays. I like it.”

As far as resuming his athletic career, Johnson said, “Right now, until the doctors say other otherwise, I’m going to stick with the positive mind-set that I’m playing again. Some time.”

In the meantime, he feels it is part of his leadership role to make sure everyone in the Gators’ program “sees me happy” and bringing “great energy.” Johnson has good reason to be happy considering what a scary turn things took two months ago.

“I would say I’m blessed to be here, yes,” he said. “There’s just not a lot more to say than that.”