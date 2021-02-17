The Terps surged ahead of the visiting Cornhuskers during the second half en route to an emphatic 79-71 win at Xfinity Center. Junior guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala both shined in career-best outings, proving the extent to which their assertiveness can fuel their team. Ayala finished with a career-high 24 points, and Wiggins tied his previous best scoring output with 22. Wiggins, playing with confidence, has scored at least 17 points in six of Maryland’s past seven games.

Ayala and Wiggins have had considerable roles throughout the past three seasons, but both needed to take on a larger load this season after the departures of key players. Their success Wednesday offered a glimpse into how well Maryland can perform when those two players play to their potential.

Both Ayala and Wiggins showcased their versatility against Nebraska, hitting shots all evening from three-point range and attacking the rim. If the duo can continue to perform well consistently, the Terps (13-10, 7-9) will have an opportunity to exceed expectations as the postseason approaches. Nebraska (5-14, 1-11) worked to close the Terps’ advantage in the game’s final minutes, but Maryland kept control throughout the entire second half.

Nebraska has scrambled to make up games that were rescheduled because of coronavirus cases in its program. The matchup Wednesday night was Nebraska’s seventh game in 12 days. The Cornhuskers had to postpone their trip to College Park in January, so the teams played twice this week to account for the missed game. Maryland hadn’t played the same opponent on back-to-back nights since 1949 at Miami.

The Terps struggled offensively during Tuesday’s game, mostly because of their season-high 17 turnovers. But some of those issues disappeared Wednesday. Maryland committed only four turnovers against the same team a day later. The Terps shot 48 percent from the field and made 13 of 33 attempts from three-point range. The 13 made threes tied Maryland’s season high.

Wiggins and Ayala led the scoring effort, but others contributed with their poise and decision-making. Sophomore forward Donta Scott, for instance, scored only six points but added eight rebounds and eight assists.

Junior forward Jairus Hamilton had another solid evening, giving Maryland another offensive option. After not reaching double figures for six straight games, Hamilton scored 15 points on Tuesday and followed that with a 13-point showing Wednesday.

With six points Wednesday, senior guard Darryl Morsell eclipsed 1,000 points in his college career, becoming the 56th player in Maryland history to reach that milestone. The game against the Cornhuskers also marked Morsell’s 100th career start. Only 18 other Terps have started that many games.