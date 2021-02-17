“Just really loved our aggressiveness and effort,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “The ownership. We’re playing a lot harder. The ownership is there. We get that we can score the basketball. You see that. Just understanding that we’ve got to be able to tighten things up on the defensive end. It’s coming. It’s exciting.”

The Terps (15-2, 11-1 Big Ten) came out of the gate swarming the Illini ballhandlers and pressuring in the backcourt so heavily that Maryland led 10-0 in less than 2:30 of game time. Illinois turned over the ball on its first seven possessions before attempting a shot. That’s a nightmare scenario against a Maryland team that wants to run at every opportunity. The Terps led 20-2 less than six minutes into the game.

Illinois (3-14, 1-13), with just one victory since Dec. 6, never threatened at any point of the game. The Illini had 11 turnovers in the first quarter, and the Terps opened the second quarter with a full-court press that forced a 10-second violation on the first possession.

“It really gives us heaps of energy because then we’re able to run in our transition,” senior forward Chloe Bibby said about the defense. “I really feel like that’s our game and that’s when we do score our points. When we get our defense in lockdown, it’s just so much fun to play with. I think everyone feeds off that energy. If we’re locked in, I don’t think anyone can really beat us.”

An increased defensive effort didn’t take away from the offensive tidal wave that has repeatedly drowned opponents this season. Senior guard Katie Benzan was aggressive from the start and followed her least-productive game of the season — two points in a 95-73 win over Nebraska — with 11 points and three triples in the first quarter. She finished with a game-high 22 points and six three-pointers

“Today it was falling. At Nebraska, it wasn’t,” Benzan said. “Some days it will fall, some days it will not. But as a team we just punched first and we dominated. As Coach B always says, we took their air right in the first quarter.”

Bibby put up 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds while point guard Ashley Owusu continued to do a bit of everything with 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Owusu was particularly active as a playmaker with multiple assists that somehow wove through defenders.

Maryland scored 32 points off 24 Illinois turnovers. The Terps also had 24 assists.

Jada Peebles was the lone bright spot, offensively, for the Illini, as she scored a team-high 18 points. Illinois shot just 33.8 percent from the field.

The Terps are in the homestretch with four scheduled games remaining before the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis starting March 9. A home game Saturday against Minnesota (7-9, 6-8) is up next followed by a trip to Purdue (6-11, 3-10) on Feb. 25, a trip to No. 24 Northwestern (11-4, 9-4) on Feb. 28 and a home game against Penn State (8-9, 5-8) to close the regular season.

Notes: Frese was one of 15 coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith women’s Coach of the Year late season watch list. The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the names Wednesday. The Terps lead the Big Ten despite losing all five starters and five of their top six scorers from last season’s conference championship team. …

Frese was honored with a video tribute and a ceremonial game ball before tip-off to commemorate her 500th win at Maryland and becoming the winningest coach in the program’s history with the victory over Nebraska on Sunday. …

Freshman Angel Reese, the No. 2 recruit in the country last year, went through some light work during pregame shoot-around — slowly jogging and shooting jump shots. She had surgery after breaking her foot four games into the season but has been out of the walking boot for weeks and can be seen jumping up and down on the sideline while supporting her team. The door for a return remains open.