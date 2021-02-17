But in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the Washington Nationals’ facility, roster uncertainty — a blip amid MLB’s second attempt to play through the coronavirus pandemic — only touches the fringes of a ready-made club. That’s not to say there aren’t pressing on-field questions heading into camp. There certainly are. It’s important, though, to distinguish between roster questions and performance questions. Here’s a stab.

Some of the Nationals’ performance questions are, in no particular order: Can Stephen Strasburg return to form after undergoing season-ending carpal tunnel surgery last August? Can Carter Kieboom, in what may be his last shot as the everyday third baseman, be a lot better than he has through 44 career games? Can new additions Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber be closer to their usual selves (good middle-of-the-order bats) than what they were in 2020 (slumping and strikeout-prone)?

And some of the Nationals’ roster questions are, in no particular order: Who fills out the rotation? Who fills out the bench? Who fills out the bullpen?

The latter batch is simpler. It’s also familiar.

Starting Wednesday, when pitchers and catchers report, Joe Ross, Austin Voth and Erick Fedde are again expected to battle for the fifth starter spot. The bullpen, strengthened by the signing of Brad Hand in January, has one spot for a long man — likely Ross, Voth or Fedde — and another for any of Dakota Bacus, Ryne Harper, Sam Clay or Kyle McGowin; or Javy Guerra, Luis Avilán or T.J. McFarland, all veterans with non-roster invites to camp. Then the bench has a single opening after accounting for Alex Avila, Ryan Zimmerman, Josh Harrison and Andrew Stevenson.

In all, that’s four holes to fill before deciding on the 26-man roster for Opening Day on April 1. The Nationals’ first full-team workout is on Feb. 23. They will then play 24 exhibitions and a handful of intrasquad scrimmages.

Ross, who opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, has the inside track to make the rotation behind Max Scherzer, Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester. The 27-year-old’s performance has been up and down since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2015. He earned enough trust to start Game 5 of the World Series in 2019, replacing Scherzer with little notice. And he’s otherwise hung around with the potential of his sinker-slider combination, though he still needs a reliable third pitch.

If he becomes the fifth starter, the Nationals could carry either Voth or Fedde as a long reliever. Voth, 28, struggled through 11 chances to prove himself as a starter in 2020. He is a possible non-tender candidate if the Nationals want to clear a 40-man roster spot ahead of the season. And Fedde, 27, has a fourth minor league option, meaning Washington can shuttle him between the majors and minors without the risk of losing him on waivers. He’s a valuable depth arm in that he provides both roster flexibility and plenty of experience in an undefined role.

“I want Joe to be in our starting rotation,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Ross in mid-December. “I know he’s doing well, feels great and can’t wait to get back on the mound and get to spring training. So yeah, it’s wide open for him. I missed him last year. We could have used him.”

The bullpen and bench questions are a lot less straightforward. On the 40-man roster alone, the Nationals have four obvious options — Bacus, Harper, Clay and McGowin — to be their eighth reliever. The potential fifth players on the 40-man are infielders Luis García, Yasel Antuna and Jake Noll, and outfielder Yadiel Hernández. But there are a host of complicating factors.

First, for the bullpen, there are non-roster invitees such as Guerra and Avilán. Guerra, 35, was on the World Series roster in 2019 and pitched for Washington in parts of the last two seasons. His willingness to always take the ball, eat innings and otherwise be a steady clubhouse presence has made him one of Martinez’s favorites. But he, like Avilán and McFarland, would have to be added to the 40-man roster to be activated to start the year.

Avilán, 31, makes sense if the Nationals want another experienced lefty in their pen. Same goes for McFarland, who’s also 31 and has a knack for inducing groundballs. Clay, the lefty aside from Hand, has never pitched in the majors. Harper is a soft-throwing, rubber-armed righty who can cover multiple innings in a pinch. Bacus, a late bloomer, was briefly sharp before his 2020 ended due to a flexor strain. McGowin, a converted starter, had his moments last summer by throwing his slider more than 70 percent of the time. That’s the current bullpen mix.

The bench, on the other hand, has fewer options from the 40-man. After debuting at 20 in August, it’s likely García begins the season in the minors to get consistent at-bats. Antuna, another budding infielder, is behind him in the pecking order. That leaves Noll and Hernandez, a pair of non-tender candidates, to fend off non-roster invitees such as outfielder Gerardo Parra or infielders Jordy Mercer and Hernán Pérez. Yasmany Tomás, a former top prospect with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will be in Nationals camp, too.