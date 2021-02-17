And yet, after a reported year-long courtship, ESPN did indeed hire him. That Limbaugh, who died Wednesday of lung cancer at the age of 70, once had a national radio audience approaching 20 million listeners certainly came under the network’s consideration. That he often attracted those listeners with often-offensive remarks about anyone who dared challenge right-wing orthodoxy perhaps did not.

Limbaugh’s tenure would last less than a month. But for as swift as Limbaugh’s ESPN downfall was, the racist comment that led to his departure garnered little immediate notice from his “NFL Countdown” co-hosts on Sept. 28, 2003. During a discussion of the Philadelphia Eagles’ early-season struggles, Limbaugh suggested that quarterback Donovan McNabb was overrated because of his skin color.

“I think what we’ve had here is a little social concern in the NFL,” Limbaugh said. “The media has been very desirous that a Black quarterback do well. … There is a little hope invested in McNabb, and he got a lot of credit for the performance of this team that he didn’t deserve. The defense carried this team.”

Both Tom Jackson and Steve Young, two of the former NFL players who served as “Countdown” commentators at the time, did defend McNabb’s talents as a quarterback but did not challenge Limbaugh’s assertion that the media was propping him up because he was a Black quarterback. It took McNabb himself to do that when he was asked about Limbaugh’s comments two days later.

“It’s sad that you’ve got to go to skin color,” he told reporters. I thought we were through with that whole deal.”

ESPN, which until then had been a fairly apolitical place, suddenly found itself at the center of a howling cultural controversy. Democratic presidential candidates Wesley Clark, Howard Dean and Al Sharpton all called on ESPN to fire Limbaugh, as did the National Association of Black Journalists. But at first, ESPN attempted to brush it away and laid bare the reason for his hiring.

“This is not a politically motivated comment. This is a sports and media argument,” Mark Shapiro, then ESPN executive vice president, told USA Today’s Rudy Martzke. “Rush was arguing McNabb is essentially overrated and that his success is more in part [due] to the team assembled around him.

“We brought Rush in for no-holds-barred opinion. Early on, he has delivered.”

Shapiro’s quotes appeared in USA Today on Wednesday, Oct. 1. But behind the scenes at ESPN, all was not well.

“When I heard that Mark publicly gave Rush that vote of confidence, that was the thing that sent me over the edge,” Jackson said in “These Guys Have All the Fun,” the 2011 ESPN oral history compiled by James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales. “They — ‘they’ being ESPN hierarchy — had come out and said Rush had given them what they wanted; they knew he was going to be controversial. I was very angry; I probably said a few things to Mark and the others that I shouldn’t have said, although, as I look back on it, I certainly don’t mind that I said them. I know one of the things that I said was that they had made a huge mistake in putting him on the air with us. I said, ‘You put this guy twenty feet from us to do what he did and now we all have to answer for it.’ ”

Jackson let it be known that he no longer would share a set with Limbaugh. Later that night, ESPN announced it was parting ways for Limbaugh.

Jackson and the other “Countdown” hosts all gave mea culpas on the show that aired the Sunday after Limbaugh’s comments. And while the former Denver Broncos standout admitted that he had let Limbaugh’s comment slip past him initially — their “depth and insensitive nature … weren’t fully felt until it seemed too late to reply,” he said — Jackson also made it known that he was not consulted about Limbaugh getting hired in the first place.

“I want you to know that no one prevented us from speaking. We chose this forum, our show,” Jackson said. “Let me just say that it was not our decision to have Rush Limbaugh on this show.”

In the Miller/Shales book, Shapiro claimed he was misquoted by Martzke.

