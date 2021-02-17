After two big league seasons, Tatis Jr. is already one of the most beloved stars in baseball, a dynamic, emotive, instinctual player many are already tapping as part of the more-fun future of a recently stagnant sport. In 143 games since the beginning of 2019, Tatis Jr. has hit 39 home runs and compiled a .956 OPS — all at shortstop, a position where defensive prowess like his rarely combines with that kind of production.

Tatis’s deal comes a year before a class of slightly older, slightly more proven shortstops hits free agency. As of Wednesday evening, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, and Javy Baez were all without contracts for the 2022 season.

The contract is a fitting encore to an offseason in which the Padres were the most aggressive team in baseball.

They traded for two aces in two days in Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, then acquired even more rotation depth in former Pirate Joe Musgrove. They re-signed super-utility man Jurickson Profar to go with the signing of Korean star Ha-Seong Kim, another versatile defender who can plug in anywhere. They bolstered their bullpen with former all-star Mark Melancon.

The World Series champion Dodgers added ace Trevor Bauer and didn’t lose anyone from their championship team, yet may have had the second-best offseason in their own division.

Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller has had manic offseasons before, most notably before the 2014 season, when he stunned the baseball world by bringing in multiple all-stars in an effort to move into contention overnight. Those pieces never fit, and Preller and his staff wound up engaging in a full-scale rebuild of their minor league system.

The restocking yielded stars like Tatis Jr., potential rotation staples like Chris Paddack, and enough elite prospects to entice talent away from other teams. Now, the once stingy Padres boast one of the league’s most formidable and well-paid lineups.