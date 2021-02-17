Signed by the Mets that year to a minor league deal, Tebow was a long shot to succeed but proved a major draw at his various stops in their farm system. Despite some injuries — and with the help of an organization keen on advancing his progress before he got any older — Tebow reached the Class AAA level with the Mets’ Syracuse affiliate in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out last season and may have caused him to reassess his goals.

“I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions,” Tebow said in a statement. He thanked the Mets along with the team’s president, Sandy Alderson, its fans and his teammates for “the chance to be a part of such a great organization.”

“I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose,” Tebow wrote. “Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

In the minor leagues, Tebow showed some power. In his first at-bat with the Mets’ instructional league team in September 2016, he hit a home run, and he repeated the feat in his first at-bat in the minor leagues.

That came with the Class A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies, with whom Tebow spent 64 games before getting promoted to a higher Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla., where he hit his first walk-off homer since high school. Over his entire 2017 season at that level, Tebow batted just .226, with a .347 slugging average, eight home runs and 52 RBI, but was moved along to Class AA Binghamton (N.Y.) the next year. He showed improvement there, posting a 273./336./399 slash line, but a broken hand ended his season early and quelled speculation that he might even become a Mets September call-up.

At Class AAA Syracuse and at the doorstop of the majors in 2019, Tebow struggled and his batting average of .163 would have been the worst mark in the International League if he had accumulated enough at-bats to qualify. A finger injury cut short his campaign and, with his announcement Wednesday, ultimately spelled the end of his baseball career.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Alderson said Wednesday in a statement. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tebow’s last professional appearance on a football field came in 2012 with the New York Jets, for whom he played sparingly behind starting quarterback Mark Sanchez. Before that, Tebow spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the first round in 2010. Although he led the Broncos to a memorable playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2011 season, Denver traded Tebow to the Jets after signing Peyton Manning.

Starting in 2013, Tebow began working for ESPN as a college football analyst, returning to the milieu that saw his greatest success. With Florida from 2006 to 2009, he helped the Gators win two national championships while earning a Heisman Trophy and a runner-up finish, as well as garnering a pair of SEC Player of the Year awards.