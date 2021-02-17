“They see that we can win when it’s a team,” Stone Bridge Coach Kent Kling said. “When you don’t rely just on one person, you have success.”

The Bulldogs led after three quarters 52-49, but Patrick Henry point guard Jamonte Smith threatened to end their storybook season Wednesday night. Stone Bridge, which typically likes to play at a fast tempo, slowed the pace to 13 possessions in the last eight minutes. Patrick Henry scored on nine of the first 11 possessions as Smith drove through the lane at will and scored 11 of his team’s 17 points.

AD

AD

Stone Bridge will play Green Run on Saturday for its first state championship. The goal, Faulk said, is to “leave no doubt.”

Class 5 girls: Patrick Henry 61, Potomac Falls 37

After a long trip to Roanoke, Potomac Falls ran out of magic in a 61-37 loss to Patrick Henry in the Class 5 girls’ semifinals.

The Panthers kept the pace slow in the first quarter but eventually succumbed to Patrick Henry’s pressure. Potomac Falls had lost to both Woodgrove and Stone Bridge twice during the regular season. But the team thrived in the regional tournament last week, upsetting first Woodgrove and then Stone Bridge, 32-28, to reach the semifinals.

Potomac Falls was seeking its first state title appearance.

Class 4 girls: Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39

The Loudoun Valley girls’ basketball team made the 250-mile drive to Pulaski County to exorcise a slew of demons. The Vikings played the same opponent — Pulaski County — that ousted them in the 2019 state Class 4 quarterfinals. They played in the same round, the semifinals, in which they fell last March.

AD

AD

All winter, they played like a team that could make the final push, entering Wednesday at 17-0 and outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 35 points.

But they suffered a loss even more devastating than the last two, falling on a buzzer-beating layup at the end of overtime, 41-39.

Star post player Louis Volker carried Loudoun Valley, but foul trouble spoiled the Vikings’ hopes. Volker picked up her second foul in the first quarter, stayed in the game and picked up a third foul with 3:40 left in the second. Still, she scored Loudoun Valley’s first six points and last nine of regulation. No other Viking scored in the last 14 minutes of regulation.

AD

The Vikings trailed for a total of 24 seconds: nine in the third quarter and 15 in overtime. They forced 15 turnovers and held Pulaski County without a three-pointer (0 for 15).

AD

The Vikings led 31-25 after three quarters but went scoreless in the fourth. Volker fouled out with two minutes left in overtime, but her replacement, Ally Cassell, tied the game at 37 and then gave her team the lead with two free throws. In a 39-39 game, Pulaski County’s Keslyn Secrist drove the length of the floor for a layup as time expired. It was the Cougars’ first basket of overtime.

Class 3 girls: George Mason 73, New Kent 29

The George Mason girls earned their first trip to the Class 3 state championship game with a 73-29 win over New Kent, improving to 15-0.

AD

For years, the Mustangs were a state powerhouse in Class 2, winning championships in 2009, 2010 and 2012. But they had not been back to a state title game since moving up to Class 3.

“You don’t talk about making it back to the state tournament. You don’t talk about reaching the state final,” Coach Chris Carrico said. “But it was definitely a silent motivator for our team.”

AD

Peyton Jones (14 points), Zoraida Icabalceta (12 points), Rianna Arsenault (12 points) and Bella Paradiso (10 points) each scored in double figures for the Mustangs.

Class 3 boys: Hopewell 71, Independence 44

Second-year program Independence fell at Hopewell, 71-44, in the Virginia Class 3 boys’ semifinals. The Loudoun County program left with a tough loss but a strong sense of resolve.

AD

“What we did is historic,” Independence Coach Corey Stitzel said after the loss. “ … We’ll be back. This is a program that’s going to play in a lot of these.”

What Independence (12-5) did to reach the semifinals would be difficult in normal times. In this case, the program essentially had one offseason. Then it didn’t practice from March until December, so the core that showed up Wednesday has had about six months together.