No players tested positive, according to Young, but the Hokies (14-4, 8-3) have been practicing with six players and had to scratch their game against North Carolina that had been scheduled for Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., marking the first time Virginia Tech modified its schedule because of an in-house virus issue.

“When we all came to the realization last week, Tuesday, Wednesday, whenever it was, we were going to have to shut down for a bit, when you look around, not many people there” in practice, Young said. “That was sobering for all of us, but as they have done throughout and we have done as a program, you fight on.”

AD

AD

The Hokies are in third place in the ACC, a half-game behind second-place Florida State, which recently came off a second pause following in-house virus concerns and throttled conference front-runner Virginia, 81-60, Monday night at the Tucker Center.

Virginia Tech already had its first meeting with the Seminoles slated for Feb. 9 in Blacksburg, Va., postponed, and it’s uncertain if any of the games between contenders for the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament will be rescheduled.

Less than three weeks remain until the start of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., and with four games remaining on its regular season schedule, Virginia Tech is facing the prospect of having to play three times during at least one of the final two weeks to make up just one postponed game.

AD

With Saturday’s game against Florida State postponed, the Hokies probably will wind up facing the two other top teams in the conference just once combined this season if they are unable to find a date to play Virginia in the second leg of the Commonwealth Clash.

AD

The first game between the instate rivals originally scheduled for Jan. 2 was postponed when Virginia reported a positive test within its program.

Virginia Tech dealt the No. 7 Cavaliers their first ACC loss this season, 65-51, Jan. 30 at Cassell Coliseum and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker for seeding in the ACC tournament that begins March 9.