- First Four: Thursday, March 18
- First round: Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20
- Second round: Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22
- Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28
- Elite Eight: Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30
- Final Four: Saturday, April 3
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 5
When is Selection Sunday?
March 14. The 68-team field will be unveiled, with 31 automatic qualifiers (the Ivy League has opted out of winter sports and will not participate) and 37 at-large bids. The 10-member NCAA men’s Division I basketball committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field.
The bracket will be a bit different because all games are in Indiana. The top four seeds and first-four games will be handled the same as previous years, but the rest of the field will be placed in the bracket based on rankings without the usual considerations for geography.
How do teams qualify?
There are two ways to qualify for the NCAA tournament. The first is as an automatic qualifier by winning the conference tournament. The second is earning an at-large bid based on analytics the selection committee takes into consideration after the regular season and conference tournaments have concluded.
How is the NCAA handling coronavirus?
The NCAA is partnering with a local health care provider to test players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols submitted by the NCAA.
Will there be fans?
The NCAA has announced a limited number of family members of players and coaches will be permitted to attend. General fan attendance is to be determined.
How can you watch?
Games will be broadcast live on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV and can be streamed on the March Madness Live app.
Who’s on the bubble and who’s in the field?
Here’s a look at the most recent projections for the NCAA tournament field:
Who won the last NCAA tournament?
Virginia won it all in 2019, beating Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77, in Minneapolis.
Where are future Final Fours?
2022: New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
2023: Houston, NRG Stadium
2024: Phoenix, State Farm Stadium
2025: San Antonio, Alamodome
2026: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
What is the conference tournament schedule?
American: March 11-14, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
ACC: March 9-13, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.
America East: TBD, campus sites
Atlantic 10: March 10-14, campus site TBD
Atlantic Sun: TBD, campus sites
Big 12: March 10-13, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Big East: March 10-13, Madison Square Garden, New York
Big Sky: March 10-13, Idaho Central Arena, Boise
Big South: March 2, 4-5, 7, campus sites
Big Ten: March 10-14, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Big West: March 10-13, Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
Conference USA: March 10-13, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Tex.
Colonial Athletic: March 6-9, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.
Horizon: TBD, campus sites and Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis
MAAC: March 9-13, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.
MAC: TBD, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
MEAC: March 11-13, The Scope, Norfolk, Va.
MVC: March 4-7, Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Mountain West: March 10-13, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Northeast: March 6 & 9, campus sites
Ohio Valley: March 3-6, Ford Center, Evansville, Ill.
Pac-12: March 10-13, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Patriot: March 10-13, campus sites
SEC: March 10-14, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
Southern: March 4-8, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, N.C.
Southland: March 10-14, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Tex.
Summit: March 6-9, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sun Belt: March 5-8, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.
SWAC: March 9, 12-13, campus sites and Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.
WAC: March 10-13, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
WCC: March 4-6, 8-9, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas