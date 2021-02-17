AD

First Four: Thursday, March 18

First round: Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round: Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight: Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four: Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 5

When is Selection Sunday?

March 14. The 68-team field will be unveiled, with 31 automatic qualifiers (the Ivy League has opted out of winter sports and will not participate) and 37 at-large bids. The 10-member NCAA men’s Division I basketball committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field.

The bracket will be a bit different because all games are in Indiana. The top four seeds and first-four games will be handled the same as previous years, but the rest of the field will be placed in the bracket based on rankings without the usual considerations for geography.

How do teams qualify?

There are two ways to qualify for the NCAA tournament. The first is as an automatic qualifier by winning the conference tournament. The second is earning an at-large bid based on analytics the selection committee takes into consideration after the regular season and conference tournaments have concluded.

How is the NCAA handling the coronavirus?

The NCAA is partnering with a local health care provider to test players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols submitted by the NCAA.

Will there be fans?

The NCAA announced a limited number of tickets will be available to the general public for all rounds. Family members of players and coaches also will be permitted to attend, with arenas at 25 percent capacity and physical distancing enforced.

How can you watch?

Games will be broadcast live on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV and can be streamed on the March Madness Live app.

Who’s on the bubble and who’s in the field?

Here’s a look at the most recent projections for the NCAA tournament field:

Who won the last NCAA tournament?

Virginia won it all in 2019, beating Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77, in Minneapolis.

Where are future Final Fours?

2022: New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

2023: Houston, NRG Stadium

2024: Glendale, Ariz., State Farm Stadium

2025: San Antonio, Alamodome

2026: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

What is the conference tournament schedule?

American: March 11-14, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

ACC: March 9-13, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

America East: TBD, campus sites

Atlantic 10: March 3-6 & 14, Richmond/VCU & Dayton

Atlantic Sun: TBD, campus sites

Big 12: March 10-13, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Big East: March 10-13, Madison Square Garden, New York

Big Sky: March 10-13, Idaho Central Arena, Boise

Big South: March 2, 4-5, 7, campus sites

Big Ten: March 10-14, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Big West: March 10-13, Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Conference USA: March 10-13, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Tex.

Colonial Athletic: March 6-9, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Va.

Horizon: TBD, campus sites and Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

MAAC: March 9-13, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

MAC: TBD, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

MEAC: March 11-13, The Scope, Norfolk

MVC: March 4-7, Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Mountain West: March 10-13, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Northeast: March 6 & 9, campus sites

Ohio Valley: March 3-6, Ford Center, Evansville, Ill.

Pac-12: March 10-13, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Patriot: March 10-13, campus sites

SEC: March 10-14, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Southern: March 4-8, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, N.C.

Southland: March 10-14, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Tex.

Summit: March 6-9, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sun Belt: March 5-8, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

SWAC: March 9, 12-13, campus sites and Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

WAC: March 10-13, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas