The movement began last month when the Detroit Lions agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for fellow quarterback Jared Goff and a king’s ransom of draft choices. Goff and Wentz were the top two players selected in the 2016 NFL draft, and now they’ve both been traded within a span of three weeks.
The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and a conditional second-round choice in next year’s draft, according to the person with knowledge of the trade agreement. The second-round selection in 2022 can become a first-rounder based on Wentz’s playing time.
He will become the Colts’ fourth different starting quarterback in a span of four seasons, following Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers. Luck retired abruptly just before the 2019 season. Brissett and Rivers had the job for one season each. Rivers, signed by the Colts as a free agent before the 2020 season, announced his retirement after helping the team reach the AFC playoffs.
Wentz once was an undisputed franchise quarterback and a league MVP candidate in Philadelphia. He signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with the Eagles in 2019.
Injuries sidelined him as Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 season and back to the NFC playoffs in the 2018 season. Wentz reclaimed the starting job but his play deteriorated and he was benched by Doug Pederson, the Eagles’ former coach, late in the 2020 season in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz threw 15 interceptions, was sacked 50 times and had a passer rating of just 72.8 in his 12 starts in 2020.
Now he’ll try to rebuild his career with Reich in Indianapolis while Hurts becomes the presumptive starter in Philadelphia for Nick Siranni, the former Colts offensive coordinator hired to replace Pederson as the Eagles’ head coach.