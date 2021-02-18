“Everything is free to us,” Abbasi, who is among the four women and four men skiing in Cortina, told the Associated Press. “There is some rules like this, but it’s not for everyone. In Iran maybe in a thousand women, one of them has a problem. … Even my coach. She’s really a free woman. She was all over the world. She’s traveling all the time. This time this happened. … But for sure it will be changed.”

Abbasi, 27, competed in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics and finished nearly 24 seconds behind American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was the first-run leader. She failed to qualify for the next run.

Abbasi, who finished 48th in slalom in the 2014 Games and 49th in 2018, went on to say that she must work as a ski instructor, with jobs for women limited, and noted that restrictions apply to men, too.

“I really want to stay in Iran and change the rules — change something that is stopping athletes, not just women,” she said. “The boys can’t buy equipment. It’s the same for everyone.”

In the 2014 Sochi Games, she became just the second female athlete to represent the Islamic Republic of Iran in Apline skiing despite training hampered by the scarcity of snow in her country. She finished 48th in slalom, the best for an Iranian woman in any snow sport. Before the 2018 games, she praised her country for the progress it had made.