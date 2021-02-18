The league also said it is working with the NCAA to allow for a potential blanket waiver to preserve the eligibility of those who may participate in any potential spring competition.

“Consistent with its commitment to safeguard the health and wellbeing of student-athletes, the greater campus community and general public, the Ivy League Council of Presidents has decided not to hold league competition or host league championships this spring,” it said in a statement. “While acknowledging that the current public health environment is not compatible with a traditional Ivy League season, the Council has also put in place a process that may allow for limited, local competition during the spring if public health conditions improve sufficiently to allow greater levels of in-person activity at Ivy League campuses.”

The Ivy League last year canceled its men’s basketball tournament March 10, a day before the NBA shut down and two days before the NCAA scrapped its winter and spring sports championships for the 2019-20 academic year. It opted out of fall sports in July, before other conferences suspended or altered their schedules.

AD

AD

The Ivy League Council of Presidents canceled winter sports two weeks before the college basketball season began in November and chose not to move fall sports to the spring. At the same time, it halted spring sports through the end of February, marking a loose timeline for a potential return to play. The league said in a statement last month to coaches and athletes that a potential spring sports season would feature “likely significantly curtailed competition schedule[s].”

The deliberate process on spring sports frustrated some players and alumni who hoped for a spring season or a quicker decision by the league, the only Division I conference that has yet to hold an athletic competition this academic year.

The Ivy League broke with long-standing policies last week when it announced that it would allow senior athletes to play sports as full-time graduate students at their current school next year.

AD

AD