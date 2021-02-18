Under the new plan, the All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena, which is home to the Hawks. This year’s festivities will also include a pregame slate of the Skills Challenge and the Three-Point Contest, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and a halftime presentation of the Slam Dunk Contest. Like last year, the All-Star Game will utilize the “Elam Ending,” which provides a “target score” during an untimed fourth quarter.

Players will be shuttled into Atlanta on Saturday and back out on Sunday night, using private transportation. All participants will live in what the league is calling a “mini bubble” during their stay, with players and coaches remaining at a single hotel and underdoing regular PCR testing.

The rescheduled exhibition, which is expected to generate $30 to $60 million in television ad revenue, will feature a donation of $2.5 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and coronavirus-related causes. Atlanta was chosen as the site in part because TNT, the official television broadcaster of All-Star Weekend, is based there.

“NBA All-Star in Atlanta will continue our annual tradition of celebrating the game and the greatest players in the world before a global audience,” Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “In addition to the festivities on the court, the All-Star Game will honor the vital role HBCUs play in our communities and focus attention and resources on COVID-19 relief, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

The pandemic has caused problems for the NBA this season, with positive tests by players and absences due to contact tracing leading to 30 postponed games. Yet the league’s health situation has gradually improved with tightened protocols, which were instituted last month and aimed at restricting players’ off-court contacts. Over the last three weeks, only six players have tested positive. Nationally, the rate of new cases has dropped from peak levels in early January.

Still, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed concerns Tuesday that the event could increase Atlanta’s covid risk by attracting an influx of visitors and partygoers.

“Under normal circumstances we’d be grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this isn’t a typical year,” Bottoms wrote on Twitter. “I’ve shared my concerns [with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. … We agree that] this is a made-for-TV event only, and people shouldn’t travel to Atlanta to party.”

While the Hawks announced plans to host roughly 1,300 fans per game at State Farm Arena on Jan. 26, representing eight percent of the building’s capacity, the NBA said that there would be “no fan activities, ticketed events or hospitality functions” this year.

As the NBA worked to finalize plans for Atlanta, it launched its all-star fan voting process two weeks ago. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets paced their respective conferences in the second round returns, which were released last Thursday. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal led the way among Eastern Conference guards. The NBA will announce the starting lineups Thursday and name the full rosters Feb. 25, with the leading vote-getters from each conference participating in a draft to select their rosters.

Several top players have all expressed their concerns with holding the All-Star Game during the pandemic or with the league’s health protocols. James said that it felt like a “slap in the face” to hold an exhibition during the coronavirus pandemic with little warning to players who believed they were getting a five-day break. Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden said that they would rather spend the time with their families, and Leonard argued that the NBA was “putting money over health.” Meanwhile, Durant tweeted his frustration with the league’s contact tracing policy, which has sidelined him for the second time this season.

To accommodate schedule-related concerns, teams with all-star players might be given an extra day or two off before resuming the second half of their regular season schedule after the midseason break, the league said this week in an internal memo to teams.

The All-Star Game is traditionally one of the most important dates on the NBA calendar from a television perspective. The 2020 event averaged 7.3 million viewers on TNT and TBS. By comparison, a 2019 Christmas showcase between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers averaged 8.8 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, while a 2020 Christmas game between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks averaged 7 million viewers. The 2020 NBA Finals, which were held in October due to the pandemic and had to compete with the NFL, MLB and college football, averaged 7.5 million viewers.

