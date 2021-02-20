“This has just been a whole lot of firsts,” Coach Susan Barborek said, wiping tears from her eyes. “I’m so proud of what these girls have accomplished over the last few years. They’ve taken on things they knew they couldn’t do — and then they’ve done them. It’s such a metaphor for life, and they’ve taken it to heart.”

AD

Fairfax, with 145.631 points, edged Ocean Lakes (144.996) for the title. Washington-Liberty came in fourth place behind Colonial Forge.

AD

After the first three rotations — floor, vault and parallel bars — the Lions led Ocean Lakes by less than one point. They had to hold onto that lead on perhaps the most challenging event, the balance beam, where wobbles and falls can be costly.

In the end, it fell to junior Payton Morrison, the last Fairfax gymnast on the beam, to clinch the victory. She responded with a clean, solid routine and a score of 9.55 that sealed it.

“If I could pick what our last event would be, I wouldn’t have picked beam, but we have to do it,” Morrison said. “You get nervous, but I just tried to pretend that it was practice, not the state championships, and just tried to do the best I can. I tried to at least act confident.”

Morrison will compete in all four events Sunday during the individual portion of the state meet, but she said nothing could top the feeling of sharing the championship with her teammates Saturday.

AD

AD

“This is the biggest thrill,” she said. “One of the ways we deal with nerves is by focusing on our teammates and supporting them. It feels so good to accomplish this together as a team.”

Of the 20 gymnasts competing for the four state-qualifying teams, Morrison had the top score on the vault (9.65), was second on beam and floor, and third on uneven bars. Her teammate, freshman Kendall Vess, had the best score of the day on the bars, breaking into tears even before her 9.45 was posted.

“If you had told me five years ago that we would be here competing at state — never mind winning it — I would have found it hard to believe,” Barborek said. “These girls have worked so hard and come so far. They deserve this.”

Team scores: 1. Fairfax 145.631; 2. Ocean Lakes 106.996; 3. Colonial Forge 140.668; 4. Washington Liberty 140.282