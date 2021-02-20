Osaka won $444.

Yet as No. 3 Osaka, already a megawatt star, and No. 24 Brady, a woman who steadily and admirably figured it out, meet for the Australian Open women’s singles title at ages 23 and 25 on Saturday in Melbourne (3:30 a.m. EST), their paths already diverged significantly way back in New Braunfels. Then, Brady played college tennis, in the second of her two years at UCLA. Now, Brady will become the first Grand Slam women’s finalist to have graced a campus since Kathy Jordan at the 1983 Australian Open.

She also became one of the best-ever describers of the quakes that can accompany reaching that point. Of her 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 survival of Karolina Muchova in the semifinal of Thursday, she said: “Yeah, I was just so nervous. I couldn’t feel my legs. My arms were shaking. I was just hoping she would miss and she didn’t, and she was playing more aggressive. Then I would say I started rambling, mumbling on and on and on. It was point by point by point, and eventually I was able to close it out.”

Contrast that with Osaka, already so noted for a mastery of Grand Slam finals — 3-0 so far — she had to remind, “I only played in three of them.”

That reminder came after she secured a fourth by besting Serena Williams in the first semifinal, and so she continued, to reporters in Melbourne: “For me, I have this mentality that people don’t remember the runners-up. You might, but the winner’s name is the one that’s engraved. I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think it’s where you sort of set yourself apart. It’s the-other-person-won-as-many-matches-as-you-did. I don’t know, it’s like the biggest fight.”

These two have already had another Grand Slam fight, Osaka’s 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3 win in the corona-silence of the 2020 U.S. Open semifinals, a match of rarefied quality. “I felt like, while I was playing, her level didn’t dip at all,” Osaka said thereafter.

Now Brady has sustained her seriousness as a contender, her path deeply impressive in a way relatable to those who value struggle. She didn’t mind recollecting it back in New York amid her breakthrough 2020. In a quote that ought to help mark her career as well as giving hope to many, she said, “I was playing challenger events, lower challenger events, losing in the qualifying first round, and I was thinking, ‘Okay, do I have a chance to make it? How can I really succeed doing this? Am I meant to play this sport?’ There were a lot of doubts, a lot of questions, you know, definitely not positive thoughts, you know, during those times.”

Check out the Australian Open of January 2016. Osaka, then 18 and debuting in Grand Slam main draws, beat some awfully good players, Donna Vekic and Elina Svitolina, to reach the third round, and said, “But I don’t really like thinking about it too much because it freaks me out.”

She knows how to think about it every which way by now in her 18th Grand Slam, standing 11-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, meaning that if she surpasses the fourth round, you’re all pretty much toast.

In that same month Brady, forever two years older (an eternity in tennis years), ranked No. 216 and played one of those $50,000 second-tier events. That event was in Maui, so the pity can stop there. She played one round and won $444. She went on to the $100,000 event in Midland, Mich., where she played one match and won $887.

By November of that year, she would win another $444 at another challenger event in Texas — Waco, this time! — and would rank No. 111. Two months after that she, too, made a Slam debut in Australia, one year after Osaka, and she, too, soared — all the way to the fourth round through three matches of qualifying and three wins in the main draw. When a reporter briefly acting as an accountant told her she had doubled her lifetime prize money in that fortnight alone, she said: “Cool, thanks. Thanks for sharing. I didn’t know that.”

She was just figuring it out and strengthening her guts. Then she kept figuring it out and strengthening her considerable guts. And look now, where she’ll stand opposite some really considerable guts.