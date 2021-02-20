“It doesn’t quite seem real right yet,” said Lausten, who completed a progression in which he improved from state qualifier as a freshman to fifth-place finisher the following year and third place last season.
Minutes earlier, Rubin, a freshman, capped a dazzling state tournament debut by routing Kempsville’s Drew Wilkinson, 10-0, in the 120-pound final. Rubin scored with shots from the outside early, neutralized his man from the top position in the middle frame and relied on one of his favorite moves, the ball and chain tilt, to leave Wilkinson scrambling off his back as the final seconds expired.
“Everything was working today,” Rubin said.
It was actually the closest of Rubin’s four bouts in this one-day event; he also pinned two foes and scored an 18-0 technical fall over the other. Rubin improved to 17-0.
Lausten, who has committed to study and wrestle at the Merchant Marine Academy in the fall, ran his record to 26-0. The senior said the win was particularly sweet because, as the global pandemic raged on, there were times it wasn’t clear he’d get to wrestle at all.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen,” he said. “I’m just glad it all worked out.”