“That match drove me all season,” said Fossett, a four-time state qualifier who secured his first state crown. “I kept re-watching it, then I’d get angry, then I’d go lift. No way was I going to let that happen again.”
Birchmeier, a sophomore, nailed the decisive takedown with about 20 seconds left for a 3-1 decision over Salem’s Cameron Martindale at 285. Birchmeier’s brother, John, was a four-time state champion for Broad Run and is now a sophomore starting heavyweight at Navy.
“I’ll definitely give him a call tonight,” Alex Birchmeier said.
In other results, Loudoun County sophomore Bryson Rios capped an undefeated season by downing Liberty’s Christian Everhart, 3-0, at 106.
“Honestly, it felt like a normal match,” Rios said. “I guess the significance will sink in later.”
Tuscarora’s Bobby Philpot then followed with an 11-5 title-clincher over Salem’s Walker Chambers at 113.
Liberty won the team title with 113 points, followed by Eastern View (92) and Loudoun County (90).