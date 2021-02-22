“We’ve navigated it as best we can,” Young said Monday during the weekly ACC coaches video call with the media. “We had such great momentum after the Miami game. I thought we were playing good basketball, and we get paused, but we’ve got two weeks left in the regular season and then the ACC tournament to look forward to.”

The Hokies have been practicing for the past several days, Young indicated, but without anything approaching a complete roster since undisclosed players went into quarantine after a member of the program’s Tier 1 group (people for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible during practices or games) tested positive, initiating contact tracing protocols.

No players have tested positive, according to Young, who said he anticipates the majority of his regular rotation to be available Tuesday night, although the status of Tyrece Radford remains unclear. The former starting guard has been on indefinite suspension since Jan. 25 while dealing with a legal matter.

In the midst of the ACC’s scheduling disarray, Virginia Tech continues to be in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins March 9 in Greensboro, N.C. The Hokies (14-4, 8-3 ACC) are in third place behind No. 11 Florida State and No. 15 Virginia.

Virginia Tech throttled the Cavaliers, 65-51, Jan. 30 in Blacksburg, Va., in the first leg of the Commonwealth Clash after the first game scheduled for Jan. 2 was postponed when Virginia reported a positive test within its program. Both the Hokies’ games against Florida State, meanwhile, have been postponed.

The prolonged pause in some basketball-related activity in addition to not playing games leaves conditioning throughout the roster as a primary concern for Young, who revealed he typically does not scrimmage much at this time of the season, preferring instead to refine plays and defensive sets.

“There’s not a lot of contact at practice but had to rethink that,” Young said. “We probably scrimmaged three-, four-minute games. That’s a legitimate game, tie score, just to get them up and down. Concerned about it tomorrow? I am, but they are big, strong, healthy people. We’ve just got to get back on the floor is the bottom line.”

Other ACC programs have had mixed results coming off extended time away from games this season.

Louisville, for instance, fell to North Carolina, 99-54, Saturday in its most lopsided loss of the season following a pause lasting 19 days and comprising four postponements, including a game against Virginia Tech originally scheduled for Feb. 13 that was moved to March 3.

The Cardinals had their first pause in early December and also lost in lopsided fashion, 85-48, to Wisconsin, in their first game back more than two weeks later.

Florida State, however, flourished after two pauses. The Seminoles initially dismantled North Carolina State, 105-73, Jan. 13 coming off a two-week hiatus for the first of five consecutive wins. More recently the reigning ACC champions outlasted Wake Forest, 92-85, Feb. 13 after a second pause to begin a three-game winning streak that included toppling Virginia, 81-60, Feb 15.