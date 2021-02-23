According to the sheriff’s department, Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at 7:12 a.m. local time when his car flipped at Blackhorse Road, on the border separating Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County. Woods was the lone occupant of the car, police said. The vehicle suffered “major damage” in the crash, which still is being investigated.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Mark Steinberg, Woods’s agent, said in a statement.

Woods hosted the most recent PGA Tour event, the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., though he didn’t play in the tournament because of recent back surgery. According to Golf Digest, he was scheduled to take part in the second day of a Golf Digest/GolfTV shoot in which he gave lessons to various celebrities.

AD

AD

Comedian David Spade and former NBA star Dwyane Wade both made note of their Monday meetups with Woods:

Speaking with CBS’s Jim Nantz during the Genesis television broadcast on Sunday, Woods said he hoped to play in this year’s Masters in about seven weeks. Woods, 45, underwent his fourth microdiscectomy procedure and fifth back surgery to lesson nerve pain Dec. 23. He had the same procedure in 2014 and twice the following year.