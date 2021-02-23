According to the sheriff’s department, Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at 7:12 a.m. local time when his car flipped at Blackhorse Road, on the border separating Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County. Woods was the lone occupant of the car, police said. The department statement said Woods’s vehicle suffered “major damage” in the crash, which still is being investigated.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Mark Steinberg, Woods’s agent, said in a statement.

According to CNN, Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medial Center near Carson, Calif., a Level 1 trauma center located about nine miles to the northeast of the crash site.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash on Feb. 23 in a residential area south of Los Angeles. (Reuters)

Woods hosted the most recent PGA Tour event, the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., though he didn’t play in the tournament because of recent back surgery. According to Golf Digest, he was scheduled to take part in the second day of a Golf Digest/GolfTV shoot in which he gave lessons to various celebrities.

News of the accident stunned the golf world Wednesday, especially as the extent of Woods’ injuries remained unknown.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” an emotional Justin Thomas told reporters gathered in Florida for this week’s WGF-Workday Championship. “It hurts to see one of your … closest friends get in an accident. I just hope he’s all right. Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour was aware of the accident and “awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery.”

Meanwhile, word spread quickly among players.

Golfer Justin Rose directed a tweet at Woods, saying: “We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend.”

Woods has been a transcendent star whose life and career had been under a spotlight since he was first learning to swing a golf club. He rewrote record books, chased down the game's legends and became one of the world's most marketable celebrities, signing lucrative endorsement deals with companies with a host of Fortune 500 companies.

For a decade-long stretch, from 1997 until 2008, he was without peer on the course, winning 14 major championships, including four Masters tournaments, trailing only Jack Nicklaus' 18 majors in the history books. His fame often overshadowed the sport, and headlines and tabloids increasingly focused on his personal life. Woods admitted to extramarital affairs and announced a break from golf in December 2009.

In the ensuing years, Woods battled through injuries — particularly lingering back issues that derailed his game — broke with his longtime caddie and slid down the world rankings. He was arrested near his Florida home in May 2017 for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He eventually took part in a DUI offender program and pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He told police at the time he was taking prescription painkillers and later issued a statement saying he’d experienced “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

Five weeks later, Woods shared in a tweet that he’d undergone a "private intensive program” and will “continue to tackle” an issue that he did not specify.

That year had been especially difficult for Woods on the course, too, as he pulled out of the Masters and cut his season short, opting for a fourth back surgery. When he returned the following season, he still showed flashes of a player still capable of brilliance on both tee box and green, finishing second at the 2018 PGA Championship and renewing speculation that he might still have a shot at Nicklaus’ vaunted record.

After years of turbulence and speculation, in 2019, Woods won his fifth green jacket at the Masters, his first major since 2008. Unlike the young prodigy who overpowered courses and wowed spectators, Woods was now a 43-year old champion, facing a ticking clock and a string of ailments. He had knee surgery in August 2019 and then last December underwent a fifth back surgery.

It was his fourth microdiscectomy procedure, aimed at lessening nerve pain. Woods had the same procedure in 2014 and twice the following year. In April 2017, he had spinal fusion, returning to competition in less than a year.

On Sunday, Woods spoke with broadcaster Jim Nantz during the final round of the Genesis Invitational and cast plenty of uncertainty over return. Asked about playing in this year’s Masters, Woods said, “I’ve got to get there first.”

“I don’t know what the plan is,” he said. “The plan right now is just to get the [next] MRI.”

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.