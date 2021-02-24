Roethlisberger’s fate seemed somewhat in doubt last week after Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert’s lukewarm comments, which included, “As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. … He reiterated that to us that he wants to continue to play, and we told him quite frankly we have to look at this current situation.”

Tollner’s statement followed a reported meeting Tuesday between Roethlisberger and Steelers owner Art Rooney II. In January, Rooney had said of the six-time Pro Bowler, “I think we’d like to see Ben back for another year if that can work, but as we said there’s a lot of work to be done if that can happen. There may need to be decisions on both ends for that to happen.”

The problem for Pittsburgh is that, in addition to possible concerns about how effective Roethlisberger may be next season, the team is approximately $19 million over the NFL’s projected 2021 salary cap (per overthecap.com). That figure will be $180 million at a minimum but might not be much more than that, and it is expected to represent a significant drop from last season because of losses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roethlisberger is set to count $41.25 million against the salary cap (per Spotrac), and the Steelers can’t do anything about $22.25 million of that because that is his dead-money total. That leaves $19 million, including $4 million in base salary and a $15 million bonus if he is on the roster March 19, two days after the new league year begins and 17 days after his 39th birthday.

As it happens, the money still owed Roethlisberger happens to line up with how much the team is over the cap, but cutting Roethlisberger would leave Pittsburgh with just Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Thus the team would almost certainly have to spend a few million on an experienced quarterback to compete for the starting job and provide a veteran presence, and a solution could come in the form of a contract extension for Roethlisberger that lowers his cap hit for this year and pushes some of the cost down the road.

Roethlisberger might even take a pay cut, although the Steelers will still have some tough decisions to make elsewhere on their roster to get under the cap. In January, he reportedly said, “I don’t care about my pay at all this year!”

Tollner said Tuesday that it doesn’t “sit well” with Roethlisberger that the 2020 Steelers “lost steam down the stretch.” After starting the season 11-0, they dropped five of their next six games, including a 48-37 drubbing by the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

Roethlisberger contributed to that loss, the Browns’ first postseason victory since 1995, with four interceptions, including three in the first half as Cleveland raced to a 28-0 lead. In a scramble to catch up, he ended up throwing for 501 yards, for the second-highest total in playoff history, with a postseason-record 47 completions.

That helped show, if nothing else, there was some life left in Roethlisberger’s arm, which was a major question mark at the start of the season. He underwent elbow surgery after playing just two games in 2019, but rebounded to toss 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions last season.

“A year ago, Ben wasn’t sure if he could throw again, but he battled back to get 12 wins and the 8th division title of his career,” Tollner said. The agent added that “the fire burns strong and there is plenty of gas left in the tank.”