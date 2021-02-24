Brown, LaVine, Randle and Williamson were all first-time selections.

As always, the reserve selections featured numerous close calls and were met with some blowback. This year’s noteworthy snubs include Khris Middleton of the Bucks, Trae Young on the Hawks, Fred VanVleet of the Raptors, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Heat, Domantas Sabonis of the Pacers and Tobias Harris of the 76ers in the East, as well as Devin Booker of the Suns, Mike Conley of the Jazz, De’Aaron Fox of the Kings and DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs in the West.

Davis is expected to be sidelined through the upcoming all-star break with an Achilles’ injury. If Davis is unable to participate in Atlanta, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will name an injury replacement.

“Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league,” James wrote on Twitter in response to the announcements, which were made on TNT. Blazers guard CJ McCollum called Booker’s omission “crazy.”

Elsewhere, Middleton told reporters that he was “a little disappointed” to be left off this year, while Harris’s agent told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his client’s snubbing was “very disappointing” due to his “high level” consistency. DeRozan’s agent told The Athletic that his client deserved selection because of San Antonio’s team success: “At some point, the winning has got to matter.”

Following extensive player pushback over the event, which centered on coronavirus concerns and the league’s demanding schedule, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to proceed with the festivities during the midseason break, which will run from March 5-10. The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will be held before the All-Star Game, and the Slam Dunk Contest will take place at halftime.

Last week, the NBA named five players from each conference as all-star starters through a voting process that included fans, media members and players. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the overall leading vote-getter, and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will serve as captains. The other starters included Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the East and Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard from the West.