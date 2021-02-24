“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” Anish Mahajan said in a statement released early Wednesday by Woods’s representatives. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

AD

AD

A comminuted open fracture is one in which a bone breaks in more than one place and breaks through the skin. Multiple surgeries and infection are common risks associated with open fractures, also known as compound fractures, such as the injury suffered by quarterback Alex Smith of the Washington Football Team.

Woods’s team added that the golfer is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” after what it described as a “long” surgery.

Woods, who was rehabbing from his fifth back surgery, had been in the Los Angeles area for the Genesis Open, a golf tournament his foundation sponsors. He remained to shoot videos, joining Dwyane Wade and David Spade on Monday and scheduling more with quarterbacks Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.

AD

Woods had stayed at a resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of downtown Los Angeles, and was en route to Rolling Hills Country Club when he crashed while driving through a residential area. His car crossed a median on a hilly, curvy road at a place where a number of accidents had happened and rolled several hundred feet before settling on the driver’s side of the 2021 Genesis SUV.

Woods was wearing a seat belt, which, according to deputy sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, “greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life.”

AD

Gonzalez was one of the first to arrive and found Woods conscious. Gonzalez said Wednesday morning on the “Today” show that Woods “seemed calm.”

AD

“I don’t think he was aware of how gravely he was injured it at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline. It could have been shock. … I don’t know if he had time to fully assess his injuries.”

Gonzalez leaned in through the windshield to assess the condition of the trapped victim, whose identity he did not immediately know, and to keep him calm.

Gonzalez said that he asked, "'Can you tell me your first name?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Tiger.’ It took me a half-second, but I saw his face and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re Tiger Woods.’”

Gonzalez said he decided to wait for rescue workers to arrive to remove the windshield and free Woods from the wreckage.

AD

AD

“He didn’t seem like he was in distress, and he was able to kind of talk to me a little bit … I did consider pulling him out myself, but I decided that it would be better to wait for the fire department, since they have the specialized tools and training to remove people safely from vehicles like that.”