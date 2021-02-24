Having Woods as Presidents Cup captain in December 2019 had been “a little surreal,” as top-10 mainstay Xander Schauffele put it at the time. By last Saturday at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, during a delay, Schauffele had a 20-or-so-minute conversation with Woods and Dustin Johnson, with Woods seeming upbeat and awaiting an MRI after his latest back surgery of Dec. 23. Feelings have broadened and intensified for a guy who used to resonate mostly ice.

“Yesterday was a really weird day,” the No. 4-ranked Schauffele said Wednesday from Bradenton, Fla., and the World Golf Championships. “I think the mood was very somber on the putting green. Everyone was sort of, you know, talking about it. Everyone’s head was down. It was very — a gloomy day, I would say, for us golfers, and I think everyone kind of felt the same way.”

He soon said, “He became more approachable to us, which was really cool for me personally and a lot of younger guys out here.”

And so: “It is — it is quiet. I can tell you it’s very quiet on site for the most part.”

Of course, while playing 37 events between January 2018 and today, and winning the 2019 Masters along the way, Woods did get to meet and know Rahm and others, while knowing still others better. Rahm, the Spaniard who played at Arizona State, reached No. 1 and ranks No. 2, spoke a prevailing sentiment when he said Wednesday, “I don’t necessarily need to see him on a golf course again. I would love to, but I just hope he can live a normal life from here on. He’s given everything to the game, he’s done so much for us, and every day that we’re all out here is going to be a memory of Tiger Woods.”

In bits and sprinkles through the last three-plus years, players have told of devouring insights from Woods. Sometimes they’ve shared jets, as with Justin Thomas to the 2018 Genesis at Riviera in Los Angeles. Sometimes they’ve shared bigger jets, as with the customized 777 to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup, with its “nice little compartment up front where we could all hang out,” as Woods told it.

Players on those international teams have told of Woods’s texts, and those texts’ knack for arriving at wee hours. Said Justin Thomas, still just 27, “You definitely get more texts between 1 and 4 a.m. than any captain, that’s for sure,” as Woods desperately sought to reduce “the unknowns.” Said Rickie Fowler, still just 32, “Everyone knows he doesn’t sleep a whole lot, so I think a lot of the texts that we get you happen to wake up in the morning that he sent in the middle of the night. He can’t sleep because he’s thinking so much about what’s going on.” Tony Finau marveled at the attention to detail in Australia and said, “Yeah, the detail, I think he could probably do the weather here and the wind direction for all of us.”

When Australia’s Jason Day, a former No. 1 and still just 33, won the Arnold Palmer event at Bay Hill in Florida in 2016, he credited texts from an idle Woods on the eve and the morning of the Sunday. “For some reason when he sends the same stuff to me, ‘Just be yourself,’ and, ‘Just be sure,' I can finally concentrate,” Day said. “‘Just be in yourself and stay in your world,’ and for some reason it just means so much more, you know, that you can do this and start your own legacy here. It gives me so much confidence that a person like that would believe in me, especially as a kid I was idolizing him ever since I was a kid and watching him in ’97 win the Masters for the first time and all of a sudden I’m playing the Tour and I’m pretty close with him now.”

After Woods’s absence through almost all of 2016 and 2017 (except for a pittance of six tournament rounds), and after spinal-fusion surgery helped steer him from immobile woe to restoration and gratefulness, a mix of dynamics took hold. Woods explained this at a news conference at Riviera in early 2018.

“I think now they’re starting to see me as a competitor because I’m starting to come back again,” he said. “For a while there, that wasn’t the case. I’m just a person they could bounce ideas off of — what did I used to do, and how do I feel these things, what do I do in certain situations, certain shots. And they would pick my brain. But now it’s more of a playing competitor now. Yeah, we still give the needle and we still have a whole bunch of fun. But they know I’m playing in a tournament, and so are they.”

So they got used to his company, all the while holding onto the thought Schauffele expressed on Wednesday: “It’s kind of strange to share the same idol as everyone else out here, but we all do for a good reason. He is the reason a lot of us are playing golf and a lot of us do what we do.”

Now as Woods begins recovery in a California hospital, and they begin a tournament on the west coast of Florida, they join everyone else in not knowing. “Still really don’t know exactly, you know, I guess, what the injuries are or how bad they are, so I don’t think really anybody does,” said Dustin Johnson, the runaway world No. 1. Maybe it’s telling that now, at the same time, a player might look back on three words that maybe used to sound kind of funny: lunch with Woods.

“I had lunch with Tiger,” said Rory McIlroy, still just 31, “in sort of April — March, April 2017, just after he had the fusion (surgery), and then to work his way all — you know from hardly being able to walk or stand to being able to get his game back into shape. He won the Masters two years later, in 2019. I don’t think people to this day, people don’t realize — a few of us out here do. J.T. (Thomas), Rickie (Fowler), Dustin (Johnson) and myself, the guys that are in Florida that have gotten a little bit closer with him — the struggle and the things he had to deal with to get to that point to win Augusta in 2019.