He got them, early and often, during a 6-0 romp over Argentina at Exploria Stadium. The top-ranked Americans breezed to a 16th consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten streaks to 37 games overall and 53 at home.

Until the tournament’s final day, though, the United States (3-0-0) was tested. Victories against top-10 foes Canada and Brazil yielded three combined goals and several uneasy defensive moments.

Andonovski said he would’ve been more concerned had his team not created a wealth of opportunities. The problem was in finishing them.

AD

AD

There were no such issues against 31st-ranked Argentina (0-3-0). Megan Rapinoe scored in the 16th and 26th minutes. Carli Lloyd struck in the 35th, and Kristie Mewis added to the onslaught four minutes before halftime.

Alex Morgan and Christen Press scored in the closing moments as the Americans won the sixth annual competition for the fourth time. Rose Lavelle was named tournament MVP.

Olympic preparations will continue April 5-13 with two friendlies in Europe against opponents to be announced.

Five players made their first tournament starts Wednesday: goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defenders Kelley O’Hara, Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger, and midfielder Mewis.

AD

In her first tournament appearance after recovering from a minor injury, O’Hara logged a preplanned 30-plus minutes before making way for Washington Spirit teammate Emily Sonnett.

Over the course of the tournament, 20 of the 23 players started at least once, allowing Andonovski to continue evaluating his player pool for the 18 Olympic roster slots, five fewer than the World Cup. Two injured regulars (Tobin Heath and Sam Mewis) are among about five others in the mix.

AD

Vying to win the backup slot behind Alyssa Naeher, Campbell had little to do during her third career start. She and a back line anchored by captain Becky Sauerbrunn recorded the team’s sixth consecutive shutout, 14th in 15 games and 28th during an unbeaten streak that began after a 3-1 defeat at France in January 2019.

AD

Lloyd made her 299th appearance, leaving her one short of joining former teammates Kristine Lilly (354) and Christine Pearce Rampone (311) in the 300 club.

The goals began flowing early. Lavelle chipped the ball ahead to Rapinoe, who one-timed a 17-yard effort. Ten minutes later, a combination involving O’Hara, Press and Lloyd resulted in Rapinoe’s sliding finish from close range — her 57th goal in 173 appearances.

After hitting the left post, Lloyd got into the scoring act by making a near-post run and redirecting Mewis’s cross. Krueger then set up Mewis for a 10-yard shot to the far corner.

AD

Andonovski made three changes at halftime and two more in the 62nd minute.

AD

Morgan scored her 108th international goal after Sophia Smith, 20, supplied her on a central run. Press added her 60th career goal on a header, set up by Lindsey Horan’s header.

In the first game, Brazil (2-1-0) secured second place in the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Canada (1-2-0). The teams share FIFA’s No. 8 ranking and both have qualified for the Olympics.

After combining with Debinha in the 15th minute, Adriana sent an angled shot between goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé's legs and off the far post. Debinha, who plays for the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage, stabbed in the rebound.

In the 39th minute, Canada’s failure to clear in the box allowed Júlia to lift a 12-yard shot into the far side.

Brazil was in terrific rhythm and, if not for Labbé's pushing Adriana’s 25-yard blast off the crossbar, the outcome would’ve been settled by halftime.