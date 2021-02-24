Only a hundredth of a second separated them at the wall. Michael Zhang clocked a 57.03 to beat Evan by a tick. The 1-2 finish helped Jefferson win the Virginia Class 5 state championship Wednesday in Oakton.

The Colonials began the winter wondering whether they would swim at all, and they capped a difficult, delayed season in the best way possible.

“I never thought we would be able to do it,” Michael Zhang said. “If you would have told me before the season, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

A team title wasn’t on his radar entering Wednesday, either. Stafford won an early relay to take the lead. But then Michael Zhang won the 200-yard individual medley, and Evan Zhang won the 50-yard freestyle. And they started to believe they could win the title.

The championship was Jefferson’s second in the past four years, after the team finished third last season.

“The camaraderie built around a crisis — and not knowing whether they were going to have a season — just brings everyone together,” Coach Aubrey Love said.

Briar Woods senior Mackenzie McConagha dominated the girls’ meet for the fourth straight year. After winning the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly events Wednesday, she will finish her career as a seven-time individual state champion.

She won both events all four years but one — the lone exception being a runner-up finish last year in the butterfly behind teammate Abby Harter.

A busy schedule Wednesday meant that McConagha sat for only about 10 minutes during the 2½-hour meet.

McConagha, who has committed to swim at Wisconsin next year, also broke 50 seconds in a 100-yard freestyle split as the anchor of the 400-yard relay team.

“When I dove in, I wanted to win,” McConagha said. “But I also wanted to score for my team.”