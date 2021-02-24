The NBA released the second half of the 2020-21 schedule Wednesday and we now know for sure what we could once only dream: There will be more basketball. Lots and lots of basketball in March, April and May.

The Wizards (11-18) will play a healthy 38-game slate in the second half of the season, a bloated schedule because of the six consecutive games they had postponed in January due to a coronavirus outbreak on the roster. They’ll resume the regular season on March 10 at the Memphis Grizzlies and wrap things up on May 16 against the Charlotte Hornets, with the league’s play-in tournament starting two days later. The playoffs are set to run from May 22-July 22, finishing the season before this year’s Olympic Games.

Here are a few important numbers to keep in mind:

5: Washington has no national games scheduled on ABC, ESPN or TNT in the second half of the season but it does have five games on NBA TV, featuring matchups against the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

6: All Wizards players not named Bradley Beal will have five days off over the all-star break at the beginning of March. Washington closes out the first half of the season with a return game against the Clippers at Capital One Arena on March 4.

8: Washington has eight back-to-backs on the docket, one more than it did in the first half of the season. That means the team could be without starting point guard Russell Westbrook for a handful of games, as the 32-year-old only recently began playing on the second night of back-to-backs after being on a resting plan for the bulk of the year. The back-to-backs are Philadelphia-Milwaukee; Sacramento-Utah; Indiana-Charlotte; Golden State-Phoenix; New Orleans-Detroit; Cleveland-San Antonio; Cleveland-Dallas; and Milwaukee-Toronto.

10: The second half of the season features 10 opponents the Wizards haven’t yet faced, including Milwaukee, Utah, Dallas, Golden State and Oklahoma City.

17: The busiest month of the second half is undoubtedly April, with 17 games scheduled over 30 days. The Wizards will also be on the road a lot, with a six-game, 10-day road trip set to begin April 5. It is their longest stretch of consecutive road games since a six-game run in March 2012. May won’t be a breeze either, with nine regular season games scheduled in 16 days. Everyone, stay hydrated.