Here are a few important numbers to keep in mind:

5: Washington has no national games scheduled on ABC, ESPN or TNT in the second half of the season, but it does have five games on NBA TV, featuring matchups against the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

6: All Wizards players not named Bradley Beal will have five days off over the all-star break at the beginning of March. Washington closes out the first half of the season with a return game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 4 at Capital One Arena.

8: Washington has eight back-to-backs on the docket, one more than it did in the first half of the season. That means the team could be without starting point guard Russell Westbrook for a handful of games, as the 32-year-old only recently began playing on the second night of back-to-backs after being on a resting plan for the bulk of the season. The back-to-backs are Philadelphia-Milwaukee; Sacramento-Utah; Indiana-Charlotte; Golden State-Phoenix; New Orleans-Detroit; Cleveland-San Antonio; Cleveland-Dallas; and Milwaukee-Toronto.

10: The second half of the season features 10 opponents the Wizards haven’t yet faced, including Milwaukee, Utah, Dallas, Golden State and Oklahoma City.

17: The busiest month of the second half is undoubtedly April, with 17 games scheduled over 30 days. The Wizards will also be on the road a lot, with a six-game, 10-day road trip set to begin April 5. It is their longest stretch of consecutive road games since a six-game run in March 2012. May won’t be a breeze either, with nine regular season games scheduled in 16 days.